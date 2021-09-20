Former Israel Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu insisted that US President Joe Biden fell asleep during his meeting with Israel leader, Naftali Bennett.

Last month, rumors swirled that Biden dozed off while listening to Bennett. However, Reuters already denied the allegations by saying that the video of Biden seemingly falling asleep was cropped from a lengthier video.

This means that the video was edited in such a way to make it look as though Biden fell asleep. But the lengthier version of the clip shows that the POTUS responded to Bennett.

Benjamin Netanyahu mocks Joe Biden

However, Netanhayu reignited the conversations regarding Biden's state when he mentioned it again in a video posted on Facebook.

"You know, Bennett met with Biden. I heard. I heard that Biden was very attentive at this meeting. He dropped his head in agreement," he said in the Facebook clip.

The former prime minister also mimicked someone falling asleep by moving his head downward in a swift motion.

Shortly after his video was released, Netanhayu received a slew of criticisms from Biden's supporters. They are convinced that he mocked the president of the United States.

Netanhayu's obvious shade towards Biden isn't surprising though. After all, he is the head of the right-wing Likud party; and he was also in lockstep with Donald Trump's policies on Middle East.

In June, Netanhayu was replaced by Bennett as the prime minister of Israel after his 12-year run as the country's longest-serving conservative leader.

Joe Biden accused of falling asleep during events

Meanwhile, this isn't the first time that Biden was accused of dozing off during events.

Last year, a video of the POTUS seemingly falling asleep during a live television interview also surfaced online. In the clip, Biden looks down for a few seconds, and everyone became convinced that he's sleeping.

Reuters also debunked the claims by saying that Biden closed his eyes on multiple occasions in the clip. In one instance, his eyes remained shut for 14 seconds. However, this wasn't enough to conclude that he fell asleep while the cameras are rolling.

Twitter user @damonimani later admitted to editing Biden's video as part of his artistic imagination. This, once again, proved that the president didn't fall asleep in public.

Is Joe Biden suffering from dementia?

Elsewhere, Biden allegedly falling asleep in public has been linked to rumors that he could also be suffering from dementia.

Even though he hasn't been diagnosed with the disease, there were already concerns regarding his health and age even before he was elected.

According to Daily Mail, Biden had two brain aneurysms; and he also suffers from a heart condition, which could be linked to memory problems.

"Certainly, there's a link between the conditions and cognitive decline. But just as a doctor observing him, given his medical history and age, I'm worried about early onset dementia. I would be worried about anyone exhibiting issues with recall and memory at Joe Biden's age," Dr. Aseem Malhotra, an NHS consultant and expert in evidence-based medicine told Daily Mail.

