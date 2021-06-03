Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is now facing a newly-formed governing coalition created by his opponents on Wednesday to oust the longtime political leader from his position.

Opposition leader Yair Lapid announced the news with his main coalition partner Naftali Bennett shortly before a midnight deadline. Without the coalition, Israel would have experienced its fifth consecutive election in just over two years.

Lapid said the new government coalition will work for the benefit of all residents of Israel, whether or not they voted. He said it will do its best in working to unite the Israeli society and work together moving forward.

Opposition Leaders

The coalition's leaders, Lapid and Bennett, will split the responsibilities of being prime minister, in a rotation. For the first two years, Bennett will hold the position while Lapid will be the leader in the final two years.

The deal also works with the United Arab List, a minor Islamist party, which has made itself known as the first Arab party to be part of a governing coalition, USA Today via MSN reported.

The Knesset still needs to approve the agreement before it can proceed with its objectives. Authorities expect the voting for the decision to take place sometime early next week. If the vote is supportive of the coalition, Lapid and several other partners will put to an end Netanyahu's 12-year reign.

Many believe that the Israeli Prime Minister will do everything in his power to fend off the coalition while fighting against charges of corruption. Netanyahu has previously pressured opposition to defect and join him as his ally to maintain power.

Netanyahu's Likud party member Yariv Levin has the influence to potentially delay the required parliamentary vote on the coalition party. Lapid has urged Levin to immediately convene the Knesset to begin the vote as early as possible.

Long-time Political Leader

Netanyahu has had the most power in Israeli politics while serving as the country's prime minister since 2009. He was also in the position in a previous term in the late 1990s, HuffPost reported.

The newly-created coalition could ease the political impasse that gave Israel an unstable government and no state budget. The agreement is an alliance between eight political parties from different ideologies.

Many analysts are expressing their support for the coalition, saying that it represents the breadth and complexity of contemporary society. However, others argue the difference in ideologies cannot last and could crumble much earlier than anticipated.

Bennett, the first member of the coalition to hold the position of prime minister if the agreement is approved, would lead until 2023. He has been opposing a Palestinian state and wishes for Israel to annex the majority of the occupied West Bank.

On the other hand, Lapid is a former television host characterized as a centrist who represents secular Israelis. He would lead the nation as prime minister until 2025 after Bennett finishes his term, The New York Times reported.

