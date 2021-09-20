Experts predict that the regime will boost weapons-grade uranium production at the Yongbyon facility by as much as 25 percent.

North Korea Expands a Uranium Enrichment Plant

In a recently published article in Newsweek, recent satellite pictures show North Korea developing a uranium enrichment facility at its Yongbyon nuclear complex, indicating that the country is preparing to increase its nuclear material production for weapons.

According to a study by Jeffrey Lewis, Joshua Pollack, and David Schmerler of the Middlebury Institute of International Studies at Monterey, the development "probably implies" that North Korea intends to boost production of weapons-grade uranium at the facility by as much as 25 percent.

The New Area Is About 1,000 Square Meters

The additional space is about 1,000 square meters, which may accommodate 1,000 more centrifuges. The plant's ability to manufacture highly enriched uranium would rise by 25 percent, but the capacity may be higher depending on the kind of centrifuges North Korea uses, according to a report published in The Guardian.

A satellite picture obtained on September 1 shows North Korea clearing trees and preparing the site for building, according to the Middlebury study, as well as a construction excavator. A second picture that was obtained two weeks later revealed that a wall had been constructed to surround the space, as well as the panels were removed off the side of the enrichment facility to provide access to the newly enclosed area, according to the report.

In a published article in ALJAZEERA, North Korea has facilities at Yongbyon to manufacture both highly enriched uranium and plutonium, which may be used to make nuclear bombs. Earlier satellite images of Yongbyon revealed indications that North Korea was restarting the operation of additional facilities to manufacture weapons-grade plutonium last month.

North Korea Launches Ballistic Missiles Last Weekend

North Korea performed a long-range cruise missile test last weekend that soared 930 kilometers over land and sea. "The effectiveness and practicality of the weapon system operation were verified to be outstanding," according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency.

Additionally, North Korea fired two unidentified ballistic missiles into the East Sea on Wednesday. "While this event does not represent an imminent danger to US troops or territory, or to our partners," the US Indo-Pacific Command stated. The missile launch underscores the destabilizing effect of the DPRK's illegal weapons development, according to a report published in The Times of Israel.

The US and South Korea on North Korea's Uranium Enrichment Plant

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un offered to destroy the complex in exchange for significant sanctions relief at a summit with former President Donald Trump in 2019, but the proposal was rejected by the US.

Some analysts in the United States and South Korea think North Korea is secretly operating at least one more uranium enrichment facility. In 2018, a senior South Korean official testified in parliament that North Korea has already built up to 60 nuclear bombs. The number of nuclear weapons North Korea can add each year is estimated to range from six to eighteen.

Furthermore, in May, President Joe Biden wrapped up a months-long review of US strategy toward North Korea, stating that the US would continue to pursue denuclearization on the Korean Peninsula but would not pursue a "grand deal" with Pyongyang.

