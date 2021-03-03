After the nuclear watchdog of the United Nations indicated that there is a possibility that North Korea is reprocessing nuclear fuel, the Pentagon has expressed concern regarding the Hermit state's nuclear activities.

According to Aljazeera, the head of the intelligence for the US Indo-Pacific Command, Rear Admiral Michael Studeman stated that the activity of North Korea which was highlighted this week by the IAEA or the International Atomic Energy Agency could be intended to get the attention of the administration of Biden. He also added that it could be a bargaining chip to press for sanctions relief.

While the new administration of Biden is currently reviewing the US-North Korea policy, Studeman mentioned during a virtual event on technology and security that they have their eyes on the current movement. And it deeply concerns them as to where the Hermit state wants to go.

Moreover, the Director-General of the IAEA Board of Governors, Rafael Grossi released a statement on Monday wherein he mentioned the recent activities at the nuclear facilities of North Korea in Kangson and Yongbyon. Grossi also shared that there had been recent indications of the operation of a steam plant which is serving as a radiochemical laboratory for the Hermit state.

He also added that North Korea used its radiochemical laboratory at Yongbyon as a location for reprocessing plutonium from a reactor there for nuclear bomb usage. He even called the continuous nuclear activity of North Korea a clear violation of the United Nations sanctions and deeply regrettable.

Seeking the attention of Biden

As they refer to the statement from Grossi, Studeman stated that the board of governors of the IAEA issued a notice that there had been evidence of the Koreans who are reprocessing perhaps nuclear fuel. He also added that if it is true, then it will be putting them into a different level of tension with the Hermit state.

Also this may be the beginning of something that is designed to influence the Biden administration as it may be the first way in getting the new administration's attention. The nuclear reprocessing made by North Korea can be used by the country as a bargaining chip for sanctions relief of some sort.

Joe Biden's administration which started in January is conducting a full review of North Korea policy following the unprecedented engagement of former President Donald Trump with Supreme leader Kim Jong Un, in a display of summitry that failed in persuading Pyongyang in giving up its nuclear weapons, The Dong-A Ilbo reported.

The current secretary of state, Antony Blinken has mentioned that the approach to North Korea could involve more sanctions or unspecified diplomatic incentives. Last month, a confidential UN report said that North Korea continued to develop its nuclear and ballistic missile programs throughout 2020.

The deputy director of the Washington-based North Korea monitoring project 38 North mentioned that satellite images it had received pf Yongbyon from February 17 and March 2 showed steam coming from the laboratory of the complex, which had not been known to be in operation for around two years, Reuters reported.

