Japan and Vietnam have linked up on a deal to a technology transfer agreement that will provide vessels and weaponry to assist the Vietnamese in Chinese encounters that leaves them outgunned. The PLA has practically run ram shod in areas controlled by Vietnam due to the difference in the quality of equipment used.

Both countries have decided to collaborate in a military collaboration to bolster mutual defenses against the CCP threat in the South and East China Seas. Vietnamese and Chinese encounters are always David and Goliath situations, allowing the PLA to do anything they wanted without fear of reprisal.

Japan to arm Hanoi with vessels and weaponry

The deal with the Hanoi government is to supply both up-to-date hardware and tech that will include ships to bolster Vietnam's outclassed navy, reported the Express UK.

Representatives discussed and agreed on several points crucial to the partnership. They are keeping stability and security in the region, freedom of navigation, with overflights in the SCS, last is an amicable settlement of disputes. According to Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi, there will be talks to sell vessels of Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Forces.

Last Sunday, the Japanese defense ministry said a sub of the People's Liberation Army Navy (PLAN) lurked close to its southern islands. China has been testing the limits of Tokyo's resolve in stopping incursions. Japan's defense ministry said that a submarine from China was spotted in waters near its southern islands, as maritime tensions persist in the Pacific, noted Reuters. The pivot of Japan and Vietnam in the technology transfer is not favorable to the PLA.

The exact location of the submarine was seen on a northwest course just in the boundaries of Amami Oshima island, of the Kagoshima prefecture, said the ministry. Additionally, a Chinese destroyer was close by the territorial waters.

Beijing warns Tokyo, Hanoi not to act against Chinese interest in the South China Sea

Notorious and flagrant violation of the Japan territorial waters by the PLAN, PLAAF, gets too close to disputed islands like the Senkaku isles, lately. China is always bellicose when the US Navy prickles it with FONOPS that is as close to 12 nautical miles as provided by UNCLOS, which is disregarded by Beijing which includes international law, cited by Hindustan Times.

Wang Yi, a Senior Chinese Diplomat, went to Vietnam on one trip made clear the sentiments of the CCP and Beijing. He warned both nations not to act against Chinese interest in the SCS and warned of repercussions like heightening disputes.

The Vietnam visit is one of his stops in a seven-day southeast Asian tour, right after a US VP Kamala Harris trip to Asia. According to the Vietnamese prime minister, when he met with Wang before the US VP came, Hanoi will not side with any country.

Beijing always cites historical sovereignty as its claim the majority of the SCS. This has been contested. One argument based on the 1982 United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which China agreed to, contradicts its claims. It is the basis for FONOPS done by navies near reefs built on by the PLAN. Like other countries, Japan and Vietnam does not agree on which encroaching Beijing violates. The technology transfer will be vital to keeping the CCP in check in the SCS.

