Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez donned a dress with the words "Tax the Rich" written in red at the Met Gala 2021. Ocasio-Cortez picked a statement-making outfit for her first-ever Met Gala attendance, which has elicited conflicting comments on social media.

The New York Democratic congresswoman wore a white gown with the words "Tax the Rich" emblazoned on the back, making an incendiary statement at an event where tickets cost $35,000 each and tables cost up to $300,000.

AOC wears controversial, political dress

It was a divisive dress choice from a politician who has regularly campaigned for more taxes on billionaires and has courted controversy in the past by selling sweatshirts with the slogan "Tax the Rich" printed on them. The Met Gala, hosted at New York's Metropolitan Museum of Art, was relaunched on Monday after being postponed due to the pandemic in 2020.

'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' was the subject of this year's Met Gala, as per NDTV. While Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, or AOC, drew eyebrows by wearing a couture gown with the slogan "Tax the Rich" to an event attended by some of Hollywood's wealthiest celebrities, she also explained.

The controversial dress was designed by accessories fashion designer and activist Aurora James of luxury shoe brand Brothers Vellies for the left's rising star. Per Daily Mail, the cost of her custom gown is unknown, but Brother Vellies shoes regularly sell for more than $1,000 per pair.

AOC, who has been a vocal supporter of the mask mandate, wore the dress with red heels and a bag from James that read "TAX THE RICH." The Democratic congresswoman attended the fashion event of the year alongside billionaire Kendal Jenner, singer, and partner of billionaire Elon Musk, Grimes, and other celebrities such as Megan Fox and J-Lo, with tickets ranging from $35,000 to $250,000.

Read Also: Kris Wu Allegedly Tries to Sell Properties Amid Video Spreading With Striking Resemblance to The Idol Visiting Hospital

Social media people branded Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez a hypocrite

Her daring fashion choice caused a lot of controversies. Some people praised her for having the courage to criticize fellow wealthy Gala attendees at the event, which was themed 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.' However, many people thought it was hypocritical of AOC, who earns $174,000 a year in Congress, to criticize the wealthy while attending the swanky event.

At the 2019 Grammys, Joy Villa made a political statement in a pro-Trump costume, which included a brick-patterned dress with "build the wall" printed across it in red. Villa wore a dress that resembled the cover of Pink Floyd's "The Wall."

The Met Museum will host a two-part costume exhibit, 'In America: A Lexicon of Fashion' and 'In America: An Anthology of Fashion,' in the fall of 2021, following the big fashion event. Part one of the exhibit will debut on September 18 at the Anna Wintour Costume Center at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, commemorating the Costume Institute's 75th anniversary.

Part two, 'An Anthology of Fashion,' will debut in the museum's American Wing's period rooms on May 5, 2022. A second Met Gala will be held to commemorate the opening of portion two of the show. The exhibit will be on display until September 5, 2022, as per The Sun.

Related Article: Met Gala Red Carpet 2021: The Most Stunning, Memorable Looks of All Time



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.