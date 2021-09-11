Met Gala Red Carpet 2021: The Most Stunning, Memorable Looks of All Time

The Met Gala is one of the most prestigious fashion events of the year, and we've got all the details on how to watch the dazzling red carpet unfold right here.

The gala, formerly known as the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute benefit, is a spectacular black-tie event that kicks off the annual fashion show at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The gala's subject is connected to the exhibition each year.

Most memorable Met Gala outfits

For the first time, the exhibition will be divided into two sections, resulting in two Met Galas in a year. The Met Gala is the Super Bowl of the fashion industry, with everyone who is anybody nicely dressed on the renowned red carpet. Through the list of Ok! Magazine, here's a look back at some of the most popular costumes throughout the years

Rihanna

Rihanna is one of the celebrities we look forward to seeing on the red carpet each year. She usually manages to outdo herself when it comes to the clothing theme in some manner.

From the iconic Guo Pei big yellow coat dress in 2015 - which became a worldwide meme - to her crazy John Galliano priest-inspired costume, the singer has worn a broad range of outfits. This is most likely why her clothes have been searched for over 9,200 times.

As the largest night in fashion prepares to return, Rihanna has confirmed that she will resume her role as host of the Met Gala after-party. With the 2021 Met Gala only days away, the 33-year-old announced on Instagram that she has once again assumed up hosting responsibilities for the after-party, which was canceled last year due to the pandemic.

Lady Gaga

We all know Lady Gaga doesn't take things halfway when it comes to her work. As a result, as she walked the pink carpet at the 2019 Met Gala, the pop singer wore not one, but four Brandon Maxwell outfits.

Lady Gaga walked from 84th and Madison Streets to the steps of the Metropolitan Museum of Art with five dancers, makeup artist Sarah Tanno, and her photographer on standby to film every move in a spectacular live performance on her way to the 2019 Met Gala. The night began with a dramatic trip that thrilled observers as she strutted her way into the club.

She orchestrated a whole performance for their reveal, resulting in 6,900 searches for the looks. This is what we refer to as "taking the show."

Ezra Miller

Hollywood actor Ezra Miller, who has been in films such as Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them, is another man who has become recognized for his incredible sense of style. Ezra dominated the show in a Burberry suit with a diamanté corset in 2019. But it was his extraordinary make-up skills that stunned the crowd, earning him 10,700 searches.

For his distinctive costume, Ezra collaborated with Burberry Creative Director Riccardo Tisci. Per PopSugar, he donned a long cloak and a mask to cover his face, but below was a pinstripe suit with a spectacular train and jeweled corset. The five painted eyes on his face, however, were the true "eye-catcher."

Gigi Hadid

With 6,700 searches, model Gigi Hadid continues to use her exceptional modeling talents to treat the renowned staircase as her catwalk. At the 2018 event, Gigi was stunned in an elaborate and beautiful Versace gown, which she wore with ease and elegance.

In 2019, the theme was "Camp: Fashion Notes," and Gigi Hadid agreed to participate. For the occasion, the supermodel wore a Michael Kors Collection costume from head to toe. Her sequined silver, white, and gold costume included a feathered train and a Stephen Jones-made glittering headdress. She completed the look with false silver eyelashes and platform heels that amplified the glam factor.

Kim Kardashian

With over 17,600 searches, Kim Kardashian wins the title of most popular outfit. The reality show actress walked the red carpet at the 2019 Met Gala in an outrageous nude latex dress by Thierry Mugler, complete with crystal water droplets and an exceedingly tight corset.

Kim Kardashian attended her first Met Gala in 2013, while pregnant, alongside Kanye West, and has since attended eight more. We know the reality star is fascinated with the Met Gala and loves to design lavish dresses, so we'd be surprised if she didn't show up this year. Kim is anticipated to go to New York, according to Newsweek, although she does not appear to be in New York right now.

Harry Styles

Harry Styles, the style icon himself, has taken the top place for the most popular outfit. The singer attended the event in 2019 sporting a black lace outfit from Gucci, which has now received over 20,100 searches, topping even Kim Kardashian.

Styles isn't an exception in the male fashion world. Others in young Hollywood are being inspired by him to pick up their game as well. Styles has worn flowery Gucci suits, heeled YSL ankle boots, and the rare velvet costume throughout his solo career. Offstage, despite his more understated appearance, he isn't afraid to go all out with his accessories, choosing caps and layers of jewelry. According to his long-time stylist Harry Lambert, he regards to fashion as a means of self-expression and does not believe in gender-based fashion conventions.

Read Also: Prince Harry, Meghan Markle Accused of "Breathtaking Entitlement" Amid Request to Baptize Daughter, Lilibet in the UK

How can I watch Met Gala 2021?

The Met Gala will be different this year, with the coronavirus pandemic still wreaking havoc on ordinary life and large events. The event will be streamed live on Vogue starting at 2:30 p.m. PT/5:30 p.m. ET on Monday, Sept. 13.

Keke Palmer, an actor and recording artist, and Ilana Glazer, an actor, writer, and director, will host the event. As guests arrive on the red carpet for the event, the two will conduct interviews with them. The live stream may be found on Vogue's Twitter account, as per CNET.

The subject of the gala is American Independence, and attendees are encouraged to dress appropriately. After an alienating and stressful year, we are enjoying a fresh sense of freedom: to gather, travel, and get entirely dressed to the nines-or better yet, into the double tens, according to Vogue.

