Britney Spears engaged to boyfriend Sam Asghari on Sunday, sharing an excited Instagram photo of a diamond ring with the word "lioness" engraved on it. The news comes only days after her father filed a petition to end the singer's 13-year legal conservatorship over her life and finances.

On his own camera, Sam Asghari captured Britney Spears flashing her ring finger. The four-carat diamond ring, according to Forever Diamonds NY, has the word "lioness" inscribed onto the band, which is his nickname for her.

In 2016, the pair met on the shooting of the music video for "Slumber Party." During an emotional appeal to terminate the conservatorship, the singer told a judge in June that she wanted to marry Asghari and have a child with him, but that she hadn't been permitted to remove an intrauterine device for birth control or even drive with him.

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari now engaged

Britney Spears is legally allowed to marry; but as with other important life decisions, the conservatorship must approve of it. Spears was formerly married to Kevin Federline, with whom she has two boys, ages 14 and 15. In 2004, she married childhood friend Jason Alexander for a short time, WHAS11 reported.

In a video posted to her Instagram page, the 39-year-old "Toxic" singer revealed the wonderful moments by flashing her diamond ring and standing with her other half. Sam told Men's Health that the two met on site, exchanged phone numbers, and went out on a sushi date soon after.

The romance blossomed, and they were seen together on New Year's Eve just a few months later. On New Year's Day 2017, Britney Spears made things official on Instagram by posting a photo of Sam putting his arm around her at dinner.

Conservatorship hinders Britney Spears' desire to marry, have a child

Per METRO, Britney Spears has been in court twice in recent months, describing the conservatorship as "abusive" and requesting that her father be removed from his role as conservator. Jamie's lawyers claim that he has always desired the best for his daughter. Britney Spears has two boys with ex-husband Kevin Federline: Sean, 15, and Jayden, 14. She had previously stated her desire to marry and have children with Sam.

Meanwhile, Octavia Spencer has given Britney Spears some advice after she stunned fans with the announcement of her engagement to Sam Asghari. While congratulating Spears on her engagement video on Instagram, the Oscar winner jokes, "Make him sign a prenup." At the time of writing, Spencer's comment has received almost 17,000 likes.

Spencer's remark received a 100 emoji response from Asghari. Prenuptial agreements are common in high-profile weddings and spell out how assets will be split if the couple divorces, as per The Independent.

Throughout her court struggle to terminate her conservatorship, Sam Asghari has openly supported her, with Spears telling a judge in June that she wanted to marry Asghari and have a child with him.

