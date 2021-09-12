Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that all nations affected by the Afghan refugee issue must work together to find a solution. Qatar Minister Mohammad bin Abdulrahman Al-Thani, who was in Russia on an official visit, spoke with Lavrov on the deteriorating humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan.

Russia and Qatar agreed to find solutions to Afghanistan situation

Meanwhile, a Russian diplomat stated that Afghans who enter European nations "uninvited" had no choice but to live as refugees. Both Russia and Qatar, according to Abdulrahman Al-Thani, agreed on the necessity to find a solution to the situation in the war-torn nation and underlined that humanitarian help must be separate from political events.

Per Ariana News, the visit is part of Qatar's efforts to aid in the establishment of comprehensive peace and long-term stability in Afghanistan. In the meantime, Sheikh Mohammed emphasized that Qatar and Russia agreed on the importance of finding a solution to the situation in Afghanistan and that humanitarian aid should be independent of political developments, adding that the Islamic Emirate should coordinate to ensure the proper exit of those who wish to leave the country.

Sheikh Mohammed said the two sides talked about the Kabul International Airport, the necessity to build a humanitarian assistance corridor, and the need of promoting freedom of movement. Lavrov, for his part, praised Qatar's initiatives and efforts to bring peace and prosperity to Afghanistan.

Qatar is one of the Taliban's powerful allies

Qatar and Russia agreed on the importance of prioritizing the humanitarian situation and help in Afghanistan, and the two sides expressed concerns about the ongoing flow of refugees and their consequences for neighboring countries.

Qatar is regarded as one of the Taliban's most powerful allies, and it played a key part in the enormous US-led evacuation of its residents, other Western nationals, and Afghans who assisted Western countries. The Taliban's political office was also based in Doha, Qatar, where it handled the discussions with the US that finally led to the departure of US troops from Afghanistan.

According to the Qatar Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Sheikh Mohammed and new Prime Minister Akhund also discussed "coordinated measures to combat terrorist organizations that threaten Afghanistan's security," as well as methods to improve peace in the nation and ensure the safe passage of people. A Taliban spokesperson said Sheikh Mohammed met with the prime minister and several other top ministers.

Deputy Prime Minister Abdul Salam Hanafi, Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani, Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, Defense Minister Yaqoob Mujahid, and intelligence head Abdul Haq Wasiq were among the Afghan ministers who attended the meeting at the presidential palace on Sunday. The leadership of the Islamic Emirate, the group's designation for the new rule in Afghanistan, thanked Qatar's government for its support for the Afghan people, NDTV reported.

