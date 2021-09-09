A starving father was forced to sell his daughter to support the rest of his family as Afghanistan's economy continues to deteriorate. Mir Nazir, 38, said he would "prefer to die" than flog his child, but that he has had little choice since the Taliban took control of the country.

Following the crippling effects of the pandemic and an inevitable drop in international support for their newly-claimed state, the hardline group faces an uncertain economic future. As a result, Afghan residents are struggling to make ends meet, with hunger and famine looming large in their minds.

Mir Nazir, an ex-cop, told The Times of London that he is already in talks to pawn his youngest daughter as his family struggles to make ends meet after the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan's economy. After losing his job as a cop only days before the Taliban took over, Nazir said he couldn't afford rent, let alone food.

Afghans experience severe hunger

"Don't think I am any different to you," Nazir told Times writer Anthony Loyd, despite his nearly inconceivable decision to sell his daughter. His decision comes as the UN World Food Program warns that one-third of Afghans are now hungry, with two million children suffering from malnutrition, as per the NY Post.

Per MIRROR, the Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has thrown the country's economy into turmoil. Many banks are closed, and money is scarce.

The United Nations has announced that an international assistance meeting will be held in Geneva on September 13 to help avoid a looming humanitarian disaster, according to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres. Experts said the Taliban would struggle to avoid economic collapse without the help that has kept the nation afloat for years.

Western countries have stated that they are willing to engage with the Taliban and give humanitarian help, but that official recognition of the government and larger economic aid will be contingent on the action, not just promises, to protect human rights. And, if Afghanistan's economy continues to deteriorate, it is believed that the country could devolve into a narco-state.

The Taliban's rise in recent years has been fueled by a thriving drug trade, which has been bolstered by cash obtained through extortion, kidnappings, and claimed support from outside allies. As they seek to retake control of a country they governed from 1996 to 2001, the group's yearly income is said to have soared to as much as $1 billion per year.

Taliban will let 200 US, allies leave Afghanistan

Despite US efforts to curtail the country's illicit drug trade, the country's narcotics sector is now estimated to account for up to 60% of the Taliban's revenue. Experts believe that as the Taliban's hold tightens and the terrorists strive to increase their revenue, the output will skyrocket.

On Thursday, it was also announced that the Taliban will let 200 US and other civilians leave Afghanistan today on chartered planes, according to a US official. The announcement came nine days after the final deadline for the United States to leave the country passed.

The removal of foreign aid, which accounted for three-quarters of government spending, has exacerbated Afghanistan's poor economic situation. Following the Taliban's takeover, the previous government's cash reserves were likewise blocked.

The World Food Program (WFP) claimed it was having difficulty getting supplies into the nation, although18.5 million people in the country relied on help. The Taliban's repressive leadership, which has revealed an all-male government of hardliners, has added to the hardships experienced by an already destitute country.

Its fighters are said to have opened fire on a demonstration and apprehended female protesters screaming "freedom." Clips also show Taliban militants with canes hitting women at a demonstration outside a university, which took place just one day after the schools reopened with segregated courses. A pregnant police officer was reportedly shot dead by the Taliban in front of her children and husband in a heinous door-to-door execution, The Sun reported.

