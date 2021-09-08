Fears anew when Taliban death squads enforcing Sharia rule causes the international community to be concerned for the welfare of all Christians left in Kabul. It is of record that the Taliban has an awful history regarding the human right for anyone not agreeing to their impositions.

Taking power from Biden's unwieldy pullout, a humanitarian, and now a religion crisis as the enforcement of Sharia law could get its Christians wiped out by the Jihadi terrorists.

The alarm has been sounded by many that converts and Christians will not be secure as no one is trying to secure their safety, notwithstanding the helplessness of the west after August 31.

Sharia law to bring a religious crisis in Afghanistan

The group European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) of the European Parliament are saying the EU is sending many Christians to mass murder if no action is taken to negotiate with the Terror Islamists, reported the Express UK.

The 63 groups of members of the European parliament were alarmed when Joe Biden took many allies out of the loop on the August 31 deadline. Biden reasoned out that these minorities have been on edge in Afghanistan, which is an Islamic country. On the other side, the situation only changed when the Jihadis took over the country.

The US president has allegedly compounded not only Americans and allies left already getting hunted, but Christians are also facing death and a debacle in leadership. Should Taliban death squads enforcing Sharia rule come knocking, which will be another one on Biden's hands.

Christians under fear of reprisals

As many as 10,000 converts are in Afghanistan right now, which is under the Sharia punishable by death for Muslims abandoning the faith. This under the Terrorists Jihadis would be catastrophic in the coming days, as noted by the Hill as more Christians fear for their lives.

From 2001, when the Taliban was defeated, and NATO kicked out Jihadis, allow local Islamic faiths to grown, but the return of Jihadis is dangerous for them. The victory of the Jihadis and ruling Kabul has made Christians run for their lives for possible persecution, with executions and scaring by the lawless terrorists.

ECR spokesman said those who escape need to run to Pakistan, which is equally brutal as the Taliban. Many non-Muslim are victimized by blasphemy laws which the Diplomat said must be repealed.

This situation is similar to Syria, where 1.2 million followers have dwindled to almost 550,000 in 2021. The ECR spokesperson calls to the European Union and the west that the plight of Christians has been left to the mercy of the Taliban, and they might be persecuted. It suggested that the Jihadis must accept conditions before any talks on women and non-Islamic minorities even begin in the country, including the 'Humanitarian Corridors.'

Concerns over Christians and women who should not even leave deserves a peaceful life in the country and not live in fear. If the Taliban death squads enforcing Sharia rule come to the fore, it will be another crisis for those left in Afghanistan. "There will be no democratic system at all because it does not have any base in our country," Taliban leader Waheedullah Hashimi adds.

