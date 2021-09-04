Fighting gets fierce as National Resistance Front (NRF) push back Taliban attacks in the Panjshir Valley, an impenetrable natural fortress. The NRF report that the terror group has inflicted death on the fighters attempting to run over the last pocket of freedom after American president Joe Biden abandoned Afghanistan.

Panjshir, which is 80 miles from Kabul, is where the Jihadi forces are struggling to overcome the defensive positions of the resistance. Pro-Afghan forces led by Amrulleh Saleh and Ahmad Massoud as the prominent leaders in the fight for freedom have proven to be a thorn on Kabul's conquerors.

National Resistance Front stood ground against Taliban in Panjshir Valley

The exact number of casualties on both sides is not determined; claims of the dead in the hundred are not confirmed. Fighter's of the NRF have pledged never to surrender an inch of the valley to the Taliban, who have never defeated protectors of this area ever, which is the only obstacle to the total domination terror group, reported the Sun UK.

The Taliban declared the area had been conquered, prompting celebrations in Kabul. Guns were fired into the air by the Jihadis, where stray bullets killed 17. But, the NRF told the media the Taliban were telling a lie and were still unconquered yet, claims the fortress is about to fall is not even true.

Panjshir is famed for lasting out the Soviet 80's invasions and the terror group, and both paid a high price in men and equipment. Almost a quarter million live in the valley, as the National Resistance Front strengthens its forces for Taliban attacks.

The composition of the noble resistance is local tribesmen, with former Afghan soldier and police force members, Afghan SAS commandos, and special ops troopers who vowed never to surrender. They could get US war hardware, including tanks, helicopters, howitzers, and trucks, to wait out a siege by the cruel Jihadis.

Although the Jihadis are said to have a cache of US weapons seized after the US military left, some reports contradict their claim as most of the war machines were scuttled by US servicemen. Still, the Mullahs claim they have the resources to repair the damaged hardware, cited Alarabiya.

Adding to the natural defenses are wrecked hulks of armor vehicles destroyed by fighters in the Soviet Era.

Prominent leaders in the fight for freedom

Ahmad Massoud, son of the 'Lion' who led the 'Lions of Panjshir' during the '80s and '90s, is feared for his prowess. He is one of the best commanders who have given the Jihadis defeat after defeat.

Giving legitimacy to the NRF forces is Amrullah Saleh, the last VP of a free Afghanistan who risks a terrible death but chooses to make his final stand in Panjshir. It could be his grave if the Taliban succeed. Everyone will fight up to the last man. He told the BBC many fighters are ready for the consequences of the difficult scenario. Adding surrender is no option for all the men.

However, the Jihadis spread fake news that he left like the disgraced president, accused Pakistan as a regional actor supporting the terror group, but was denied. Saleh went about in traditional garb as he was seen with the fighters in the field, declared that the resistance is alive and strong.

Saleh stated that National Resistance Front is ready to counter Taliban attacks, though the insurgents cut electricity, phones, and internet lines, leaving many Jihadis trapped with no support. However, with the leadership of Massoud and Saleh, the resistance is united under the Northern Alliance.

