Cardi B has recently stated that her $5.5 million mansion in Georgia was flooded as a result of Hurricane Ida. On Wednesday, the 28-year-old uploaded clips of the water entering her house on Instagram Story, captioning some of the damage.

In the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, many Americans, including some celebrities, are experiencing significant flooding and other devastation across the Northeast. Cardi B and her husband Offset saw flooding in their Atlanta home as she carefully panned over a pool of water flowing from a bathroom down a corridor.

Cardi B's mansion suffers flooding during Hurricane Ida

She captioned one of the videos, "Storm is no joke." After a broad area of the country was swamped by torrential downpours and isolated floods, the death toll climbed to at least 14 on Thursday, only days after Hurricane Ida slammed into Louisiana with 150 mph winds.

CARDI B house flooded with water ** CLIMATE CHANGE TAKE A SERIOUSLY THIS IS JUST RAIN IMAGINE A HURRICANE #CardiB #newyorkers #queens #rain pic.twitter.com/d7PdHnnWPG — EL TOXICO RD (@eltoxicord) September 2, 2021

Major flooding in New York turned streets, subway stations, and basements into rivers on Wednesday night. As of Thursday, almost 1 million people in Louisiana were still without power.

On Christmas Eve 2019, Cardi and her husband, Offset, bought the five-bedroom, 11-bathroom house in Atlanta's Sandy Springs neighborhood. The rapper and his wife reside there with their three-year-old daughter, Kulture, and are expecting another child. On August 31, the greatest effects of Hurricane Ida, now categorized as a tropical depression, were felt around North Georgia and metro Atlanta.

There was a risk of spin-up tornadoes; destructive winds and heavy rains may be expected, as per METRO. The rest of the week is forecast to be "drier and considerably more comfortable" for Cardi B, but other East Coast states remain at risk of flash floods.

How big is Cardi B, Offset's Atlanta mansion?

In December of 2019, the WAP rapper and her husband Offset bought a $5.5 million house in Sandy Springs, Georgia. The pair has 22,000 square feet of living space, which includes five bedrooms, seven bathrooms, and four half-baths.

According to Realtor.com, the entire property stands on 5.84 forested acres. Cardi B and Offset bought their home after a two-year search, which she attributed to her and her husband's different tastes.

The pair, who married in 2017, is now expecting their second kid. Cardi B flaunted her growing baby belly during a surprise appearance with Offset at the Hot 97 Summer Jam on August 23 at MetLife Stadium.

The expectant star wore a thigh-skimming minidress, a checkered blazer, and open-toed black stiletto heels for their surprise performance. In her skintight dress, which she paired with a few chain necklaces and matching bracelets, the Money singer's bump was on full show.

