Despite reports that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reuniting with Prince William and Kate Middleton, the royal family as a whole is still wary of fully reconciling with the couple.

It's no secret that the Sussexes and the British royal family still have a strained relationship. According to the author of 'Finding Freedom,' the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are making little headway in their reconciliation with the royal family.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were desperate to get their story out there when they gave their explosive Oprah Winfrey interview earlier this year, said Omid Scobie, who co-authored the biography with Carolyn Durand and is releasing an updated version today, the 24th anniversary of Princess Diana's death.

The royal family may not be ready to reconcile

Per Daily Mail, Omid said on Good Morning America that the pair, who live in a $14 million house in California, and the royal family both want everyone involved to accept accountability and responsibility for their part in the rift. Meanwhile, Scobie said that claims of Meghan's bullying made by a top Palace official before the Oprah Winfrey interview were "revenge" from The Firm for the Duke and Duchess' conduct.

Meanwhile, royal expert Jonathan Sacerdoti recently spoke with Us Weekly on why the royal family may not be ready to reconcile with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle just yet. Indeed, much remains unknown about Prince Harry's view of life in the royal family, which might influence his present connection with them.

The Duke of Sussex is working on a memoir that will be released in 2022 and will go into even more detail about his time as a child royal and the extremely public life he was exposed to at such a young age. Naturally, there may be some parts of the memoir that do not portray the royal family in the greatest light.

However, given the facts of what Prince Harry and Meghan Markle went through as senior members of the royal family, a gradual settlement may be more beneficial in the long run. Meghan and Harry discussed the strain they were under and the lack of advice they got from the royal family during a sit-down interview with Oprah Winfrey in March.

The Duchess of Sussex said that she struggled with suicide ideation while pregnant with the couple's first child, due to the public scrutiny she faced at the time. Following their departure from the United Kingdom, Harry and Meghan appear to be rebuilding their lives in Montecito and starting over.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle doesn't want to disappear from the public eye

However, the tensions of recent years are still present. With allegations made in its new epilogue, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand's unauthorized biography, 'Finding Freedom,' has generated controversy.

The revised epilogue describes what has occurred to the Sussexes in the year since the hardback edition of Finding Freedom was published. It digs into everything from their time in Santa Barbara, California, to Meghan Markle's miscarriage, as well as the Oprah Winfrey interview and reported family strife during the Duke of Edinburgh's funeral in April.

Scobie and Durand do not speak for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, according to their legal team, and they "did not cooperate with the writers on the book, nor were they interviewed for it." Following their deal with Netflix in September of last year, Scobie claimed that Meghan and Harry's brand is "bigger" than the Royal Family's.

The popularity of Finding Freedom across the world demonstrated how big the Sussexes had become. He also said that the Sussexes had been "desperate" to show off their talents and that The Firm had kept them back for a long period.

The pair plans to create documentaries, feature films, docuseries, scripted shows, and children's programming as part of their Netflix contract. The show will follow the experiences of a 12-year-old girl who is inspired by a range of great women throughout history, according to Archewell Productions, Prince Harry, and Meghan Markle's firm. When Meghan's Netflix agreement was announced in September, a source close to her claimed the Duchess wanted the world to see the "real her," as per Express.co.

