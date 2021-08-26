It was reported last night that Meghan Markle and Prince Harry considered naming the royal family member who made a racial remark before their son Archie's birth. According to an updated copy of the couple's biography, they debated whether or not to "reveal this detail" in their explosive TV interview with Oprah Winfrey.

However, Meghan eventually informed Oprah that disclosing the person's name would be disastrous for them. The condition of their connection with the Royal Family and the consequences from the tell-all interview in March are all included in a leaked epilogue to the update of Finding Freedom.

According to the report, Prince William was enraged by the broadcast, while Meghan Markle found it relieving and liberating. It also mentions a friend of the duchess as saying that the monarchy had taken little responsibility for her claims some months later.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's updated biography may affect ties with the royal family

The new version of the contentious book is expected to spark heated debate over Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's ties with senior royals. Although the Royal Family's emotions are still "raw" as a result of the Oprah interview, it says that it will push people to communicate for healing to begin. It quotes a source close to the pair as stating that it will force people to talk for healing to begin.

The source informs the authors that it will take time to heal the scars, indicating that ties are still strained. Meghan Markle called one of the authors to check if they were okay after they allegedly experienced harassment on social media, according to the book, The Scottish Sun reported.

Meanwhile, it is alleged that Prince William was enraged by Prince Harry's allegations of racism against the Royal Family. William is believed to have been shocked by his brother and Meghan Markle's stunning accusations about racist sentiments at the heart of the monarchy, as did millions across the world.

According to a revised edition of Meghan Markle's friend Omid Scobie's book Finding Freedom, was thought to be upset that private family problems were being addressed so publicly. Prince William was "furious" after Meghan Markle and his brother Harry accused a member of the Royal Family of being racist.

Prince William retaliated at the time, insisting that the Royal Family was "very much not racist." On a visit to an East London school with his wife Kate Middleton, the Duke of Cambridge defended The Firm.

Per Express.co, royal commentator Jonathan Sacerdoti said Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's planned commercial projects might "start new attacks" on the Royal Family. More assaults might occur in Prince Harry's upcoming memoir, which is set to be released in 2022.

According to the royal expert, assaults on the Royal Family have contributed to the Sussex brand being increasingly contentious. However, he also stated that this ensures their status as international celebrities.

The Sussexes' approval rating in the UK dropped

Sacerdoti said Prince Harry's memoir might be a venue where the Duke of Sussex reveals information that could be seen as attacks on the Firm. He went on to add that since leaving their jobs as senior working royals, the couple has established their brands and their image in the United States, but that a significant aspect of their success is based on what they say.

Since their royal exit, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have fallen farther in UK public polls than Prince Charles did when he divorced Princess Diana. According to Ipsos Mori data, Prince Charles' affair with Camilla Parker Bowles and the tumultuous breakup of his marriage to Princess Diana caused a 40-point drop in polls about whether he would make a suitable king.

The data are similar to but less severe than, the recent drop in Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's popularity in the United Kingdom. The Duke of Sussex's popularity rating in the UK has dropped 50 points since his engagement to Meghan Markle was announced in November 2017, as per Newsweek via MSN.

After Prince Harry and Meghan Markle left their royal duties, the decline appeared to begin in January 2020. It continued through their Oprah Winfrey appearance, with the Duke's approval rating plummeting to an all-time low of 31% in the second quarter of this year. Meghan's drop in British popularity has been less drastic since she started lower, but it has brought her to a comparable position, from 55% in October 2019 to 32% today.

The data is based on representative interviews with 1,489 respondents and comes from rolling YouGov surveys that evaluate approval ratings for members of the royal family on a routine basis. The decline is so profound that it surpasses the depths to which Prince Charles fell following the breakup of his romance with Princess Diana.

Like Prince Harry, the next-in-line to the throne had been scoring well, with Ipsos Mori data indicating that 82 percent of Britons thought he would make a good king in 1991, compared to 5% who did not.

