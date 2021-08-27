A documentary claims Prince William was so fed up with the media attention Princess Diana was receiving that he urged her she should leave England.

Princess Diana's ill-fated marriage to Prince Charles was formally ended 25 years ago. The couple's divorce was finalized in August 1996, four years after they chose to split in 1992.

The princess was permitted to maintain her Kensington Palace apartments, and the couple agreed to split custody of their two boys. Her HRH title, on the other hand, was something she couldn't keep.

Prince William vows one thing to Princess Diana

Princess Diana became Her Royal Highness, The Princess of Wales on her fairytale wedding day in July 1981, but following her divorce, she was known as Diana, Princess of Wales, leaving her devastated.

Friends and colleagues no longer had to bow or curtsy in Diana's presence when she lost the HRH. It also meant she'd have to bow to her husband, two sons, and a slew of other lesser royals, thus severing her ties to the royal line.

After seeing her distress at losing her title, Prince William, then 14 years old, is said to have made her a heartfelt vow. "Don't worry, Mommy, when I become King, I will return the HRH title to you," William assured her, as per MIRROR.

According to Diana's former butler, Paul Burrell, the discussion left her in tears. Princess Diana died about a year after the divorce was finalized, which made the statement even sadder.

The Princess of Wales had started dating Dodi, the oldest son of former Harrods owner and billionaire Mohamed Al-Fayed, and media interest intensified in the months preceding her death. Dodi asked Diana, William, and Harry to spend the summer of 1997 aboard his boat in the south of France.

Princess Diana's last word before she died

Prince Harry and Prince William, on their final vacation a month before her sad death in a Paris car accident. During that summer, however, not everything went smoothly because the media was always following them around.

Royal photographer Arthur Edward stated in the 2007 documentary "Diana: Last Days of a Princess" that the Princess of Wales had reached a breaking point. At the inauguration of Princess Diana's statue earlier this month, Princes William and Harry stood shoulder to shoulder. While the brothers attempted to present a unified face in honor of their mother's 60th birthday, they did not appear to interact much with one another, Express.co reported.

In an interview with Oprah, Prince Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, made a series of bombshell accusations against the Royal Family, including that the Duchess had suffered racism and was not supported when she struggled with her mental health. During the interview, the Duke of Sussex also stated that his connection with his brother is now "space."

Per Daily Mail, the late royal's final hours are shrouded in mystery, but it's thought Princess Diana spoke her last words when her boyfriend Dodi Fayed was taken from the car. The Princess was subsequently removed from the Mercedes S280, but her heart stopped beating when she was transferred from a wooden board to a mattress intended to keep her from moving.

Princess Diana talked to her son Prince William, her butler Paul Burrell, and her close friend Susie Kassem before the accident. She also called Richard Kay, The Mail's royal correspondent, on her phone, a valued confidant. "Her intentions had gone awry," Kay later reflected on the conversation. She was eager to see her boys, and she remembered the sights from their arrival in Paris in the afternoon with the press chasing them. The photographs made her feel extremely entrapped, the correspondent added.

