The US military considers collaborating with the Taliban in their ostensibly joint effort to fight the Islamic State.

Biden Pledges Further Attacks Against ISIS

In a recently published article in Al Jazeera, in response to a fatal suicide bombing outside Kabul airport on Thursday, US President Joe Biden vowed further strikes against the ISIS organization in Afghanistan. He also cautioned that the situation on the ground remains "very hazardous," with another attack "quite probable" in the coming hours.

Biden said in a statement on Saturday, "This strike was not the last. We will continue to hunt down any person involved in that heinous attack and make them pay. Our commanders informed me that an attack is highly likely in the next 24-36 hours. I directed them to take every possible measure to prioritize force protection."

A U.S. airstrike in Afghanistan earlier on Saturday killed two high-profile ISKP targets and injured another, according to the Pentagon. Major General Hank Taylor told a press conference that no civilians were injured in the US strike early Saturday, according to a published report in Yahoo News.

U.S. Plans To Work With Taliban Against ISIS

When questioned about teaming up with the Taliban for the counter-terrorism fight, Army Gen. Mark Milley, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters in a brief news conference Wednesday afternoon that it is conceivable, according to a published article in MSN News.

According to American authorities, the Taliban and ISIS-K are at the very least competitors in Afghanistan, if not outright foes. Top military officials have also said that the Taliban's decision to release all prisoners held by the U.S. throughout its 20-year war in Afghanistan has resulted in the return of up to 2,000 ISIS-K militants to the battlefield.

Furthermore, in recent days, U.S. military and government officials have disclosed startling levels of cooperation between American planners in Afghanistan and the Taliban, the organization that the U.S. invaded the country to destroy in the first place.

Taliban Promises an Inclusive Brand of Rule

In contrast to their previous reign of terror, which lasted from 1996 to 2001 and ended when the United States invaded Afghanistan in the aftermath of the September 11 attacks, the Taliban have pledged a more inclusive style of government.

However, many Afghans fear reprisals against individuals who cooperate with foreign armies, Western missions, or the former US-backed administration, as well as a return to their harsh interpretation of Islamic law. Women's roles in society have been a major source of worry since women were formerly barred from employment and education, as well as being restricted to their homes.

Meanwhile, according to the US administration, around 112,000 individuals have been airlifted out of Afghanistan since August 14, the day before the Taliban stormed to power. Many Western partners have halted airlifts, with some acknowledging that at-risk Afghans who were qualified for evacuation were left behind.

Following the departure of the final US aircraft, the Taliban has taken control, and talks on restoring regular flight operations have started. With Kabul, Turkish officials conducted preliminary discussions with Taliban representatives about assisting in the reopening of the airport.

