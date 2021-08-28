President Joe Biden said troops have told him that another terrorist assault on Kabul's airport is "very probable" in the next 24-36 hours.

Biden Vows To Hunt the Terrorist

In a recently published article in MSN News, in his remarks, Biden promised to track down and prosecute anybody engaged in the horrific assault. He further said that the drone attack would not be stopped. This is after the suicide bombing that killed 13 U.S. service personnel and wounded other individuals.

The drone strike was announced a day after Biden promised retaliation for the terrorist assault in Kabul, while also stating that the hurried operation to transport Americans out of Afghanistan would continue. According to a source knowledgeable about the situation, Biden authorized the attack on the ISIS-K planner.

Biden said that the country will react forcefully and precisely when they choose, in the location they choose, and at the time they will pick. He also stressed out that what everyone should know is that these ISIS terrorists will not prevail, according to a published article in The Washington Post.

Drone Strike Against the ISIS

The President's statement came hours after the Pentagon said two "high-profile" ISIS targets were killed and another was injured in a U.S. drone strike in Afghanistan, in retaliation for the terrorist attack outside the airport on Thursday that killed 13 US service members and injured at least 170 others.

The President said that the situation on the ground is very hazardous, and the potential of terrorist strikes on the airport is still very real, therefore he's ordered commanders to prioritize force protection in whatever way they can, according to a published report in The New York Times.

Meanwhile, Maj. Gen. Hank Taylor, deputy director of the Joint Staff For Regional Operations, said in a news conference confirmed that two high-profile ISIS targets were killed while one was wounded. Additionally, he did not also specify any plans.

Rushed Evacuation of American Citizens Before the Deadline

In a recently published article in NBC News, before Tuesday's deadline for the U.S. to complete a full military departure, the US military is racing to evacuate the few remaining Americans and Afghan friends escaping the Taliban.

While there are only around 350 Americans remaining in Afghanistan who want to leave, hundreds of Afghans who worked with the U.S. throughout the 20-year conflict are still attempting to find a way out. This is after the Taliban threatens to kill those who worked with the American and foreign troops.

Nearly 300 Americans have been evacuated in the past day, according to the State Department, while approximately 5,400 Americans have been evacuated since August 14, according to the Defense Department. The government also claims to have spoken with around 280 more people who self-identify as Americans but have not informed the department of their intentions to leave the nation or have said that they have no plans to leave at all.

According to a White House official on Saturday morning, about 6,800 individuals were evacuated by the U.S. and coalition aircraft between 3 a.m. ET Friday and 3 a.m. ET Saturday. The most current figures are significantly lower than those from previous days, which the White House has said should be anticipated in the mission's closing days.

