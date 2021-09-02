The dark days of the Taliban takeover initiated dilemmas that the Islamists need to address as problems surge. One defining image is people lining up in droves to withdraw money, which is a bad sign for the Afghans at the beginning of the Jihadi administration.

One expectancy is that crisis upon crisis will pile up, and it will eat away at their victory. The Taliban have driven the infidel Americans out, but the challenge comes to whether they can run the country normally.

Unstable economy for the new Taliban government

The Taliban leadership is seeing the value of currency crashing, and the primary function of the central bank is lacking. Citizens will suffer as prices of goods soar fast and shortages just around the corner, reported the Daily Mail.

One telling danger is that the new government will impact food production in just weeks, said the UN. Most Afghans have less than $2 a day to live on. Still, fast-rising inflation threatens those most vulnerable to an unstable economy, one of the horrific results of the Kabul debacle, and the next few weeks will be worse for everyone.

If a COVID-19 outbreak takes hold as the situation spiral out of control, it drives the conditions in-country to catastrophic. Most hospitals are over capacity, with a bare vaccinated population in a bad outbreak in a Taliban takeover.

Read Also: Taliban Bans Music, Requires Afghan Women With Male Chaperone; New Rules Contradict Promises

Citizens of Afghanistan face economic difficulty

Desperate Afghans are in a rush to get money from ATMs. Many lined up in long queues in Kabul for hours enduring the ordeal, noted the BBC.

The Jihadists seem to be unable to take their new role as administrators when the once busy Kabul airport is a near ghost town. They need technical expertise from Qataris who will kick start all airport operations to have the flights coming in, cited Al Jazeera.

There are talks with Qatar on providing services needed to run the airport and reopen it, but negotiations need to be finished. The Taliban are left with no local and international assistance that will tell a lot in the future. One goal is to have flights coming in for aid to Afghan citizens and evacuate more people.

Many employees are affected by the cash shortage, which is the most important since the rush of the Taliban to take over the capital. Many have unpaid wages, and even the well-off are not going to have it easy as well. Business owners are struggling to pay their workers as a result of less currency available.

According to the former boss of the Afghan national bank, most of the cash is almost gone in the country, where about $9 bn is frozen in the US as the country's assets are kept from the Taliban's reach. It cannot be denied the takeover only made it worse for the citizens, not the Jihadis, as the economic difficulty will cause a massive price hike for all basics. One resident said that the price of tomatoes cost 50 on Tuesday but is now selling at 80, adding that "Everything is expensive now, prices are going up every day."

Related Article: Joe Biden has Dropped it in Afghanistan; Allies Fear US Fail Against China in the Future

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.