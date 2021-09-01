The devastation of Hurricane Ida was immense when it made landfall and wrecked the state of Louisiana in its wake. Many of the residents lay amidst the debris of the shattered houses and structures, marking where it touches.

Everywhere in the state, it is like a war zone where essential services are lacking after the damage wrought to infrastructure. All indicators of the damage seen in satellite imagery show the force which the hurricane.

Chaos and hardship in the towns

People struggle to keep cool in the sweltering heat as thousands of line workers work to bring power. Authorities also pledged to establish more sites where people can receive food for free and cool off if the power comes back, reported the Daily Mail.

Senator Gary Smith last Tuesday spoke to the Advocate. Throughout the parish, it appears like such a battle zone, or even a bomb exploded. It is chaos everywhere. Thousands of individuals affected by the hurricane caused power and water disruptions, with many of them having no way to get help quickly.

One affected resident Charles Harris, 58, said he did not own a car and can only stay. Last Tuesday, he was looking for a place to eat in a residential area in New Orleans where poles and powerlines were down by the calamity. He owned no generator to provide power, and the heat was starting to affect him. A heat alert was in place throughout New Orleans as well as the rest of the south. The combination of temperature extremes, mentioned forecasters, may make it feel like 106-degree Fahrenheit (41 degrees Celsius) late Wednesday.

The extent of the damage

The extent of the devastation and floods due to the destruction of Hurricane Ida in Louisiana was shown by satellite images taken during the storm hit.

Read Also: Atlantic Storms One After the Other: Many Are Already Damaged and Affected

Measured with 150-mile-per-hour winds, Ida is called the fifth hurricane compare to others that hit the US when it rampaged the south on Sunday night. Hurricane Ida is a category four storm that blasted the state with 80 billion dollars of damage, which prompted fears of a shortage of necessary fuel and gas. This hurricane has weakened to a tropical depression moving to the northeast, sparking flood watches, alerting a flood watch in Tennessee to NYC.

By Tuesday, nearly two days after the hurricane came ashore in the region, look back at old photographs depict entire neighbourhoods still inundated by floodwaters. One set depicted Jean Lafitte, which, although inland, is surrounded by a network of rivers overflowed. The floodwaters were still present.

Neighbourhoods of Houma and LaPlace had severe winds which had wreaked havoc, including rows of houses getting knocked down and buildings had their roofs torn off. 1.1 million businesses and homes are without light, and at least five individuals were confirmed dead as just a result of the hurricane.

The National Weather Service warned states of Louisiana and Mississippi of excessive heat that will strike at least 2 million individuals, and the heat could reach 105 degrees. Power restoration might take weeks, according to officials, noted NBC News.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards remarked there is a long road ahead of us and that no one expects this will be a simple process with the devastation of Hurricane Ida. He added distribution centres are getting set up.

Related Article: Global Warming Effects: NASA Warns US Coasts Will Be Flooded in 10 Years, Here Are Some Flooding Predictions

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.