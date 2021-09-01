China aims to build the biggest megastructures in orbit to be any country's most extensive space facilities. The big move of the Chinese regime is a game-changer. It will signal a new space race coming in the future.

The National Natural Science Foundation of China (NSFC) is formulating a five-year plan to create tech and methods to achieve this overall goal. The structures will be solar power plants, space tourism, gas stations, and futuristic asteroid mining for exotic materials.

China's footprint in space

New materials will be needed which are lightweight and have massive constructs brought up with current rocket technology. Scientists will need technology for in-orbit assembly and control in place, reported the Daily Mail. One of the requirements to support such megastructures in space is to develop a large space vehicle to maintain it in constant orbit.

The first major project is initially an orbital solar power station positioned in high earth orbit, unlike the ISS in low earth orbit. The solar power array will have a mile's width and transmit the power as a beam to a Chinese base station by 2035. The power produced will be a megawatt of electricity in 2050, as planned.

Bigger is better in space

Plans like a massive orbital platform extending miles in space will make the ISS, which is 350-feet across, look tiny. One day the ISS will connect to the Chinese mega space station, made up of segments with a module added to the space station. The goal is China aims to build the biggest megastructures in orbit for a future in space.

Read Also: SpaceX Starship SN20 Launch Date: When Is It Scheduled for Full Fledged Space Flight?

Recently a Chinese space station, the Tiangong, is in low earth orbit stationed in space this year. China will bring more additional segments eventually and an astronomical telescope as well. Though the NSFC gave no verification if the Tiangong will be the main jump-off point or another one is in the works for the Chinese space agency. China remains mum about specific information on the space complex.

Projects in progress

The solar power plants and the huge 32ft aperture telescope are already under development, and there are new specifics in the research to develop them. It was mentioned in a document for researchers to get more funding.The paper instructs the developers in creating the newer aerospace equipment that will comprise equipment for use in space.

Other goals are an investigation of the universe and how to achieve a permanent space habitat for long-term living in orbit. An objective is to create light material that will lessen the weight of spacecraft and relevant components. Getting bigger superstructures in space will need high-tech materials processing, cited Digichat.

Furthermore, designing multi-stage rockets that are reusable to construct mining structures on an asteroid. Until a new and robust material that can make launches cheap with lesser journeys is the crucial goal.

The Chinese Academy of Sciences sponsored a study in 2020 that forwarded that getting an artificial jump off in space will push space-driven technology farther. Hindrances in current space-based technology are not enough to support more missions in space. Everything from vehicles to how they send to space is not enough. Scientist Zhihui Xue, robotics, said that having a long-term space habitat is vital for sustainable human exploration, noted Vice.

Establishing in-space-assembly (ISA) tech will be the answer to fast-track space projects in the future and made it cheaper to operate. China's aim to build the biggest megastructures in orbit is just the start of the march to space.

Related Article: How will the Chinese Space Station 'Tiangong' Redefine the International Space Station's Mission in Space?

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.