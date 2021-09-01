As the West leaves Kabul, the last Afghan resistance fighters say they will fight the Taliban to the last man. They use what the British special forces have trained them to carry on and oppose the Jihadists as resistance.

This group of former Afghan fighters is in the mountains of Panjshir north of Kabul, which has never historically fallen to any force, whether domestic or foreign.Propaganda videos and pictures of troopers are training to prepare for the brutal battles ahead, as the Taliban seem to be unopposed.

'Lions of Panjshir' resistance trains for battles ahead

Called the 'Lions of Panjshir,' these men are seen hoisting logs on their shoulders, and wading through water to prepare for the Taliban attacks, reported the Sun UK.

Panjshir Valley is the resistance stronghold located in the Hindu Kush Mountain, the last region not overrun or ruled by the Jihadis. All over the valley are other resistance forces marching and moving with weapons on the mountainous region, where any opposing force will pay in spades due to the natural defenses.

Afgh wasn't packed & put in the bag of the last US solider The country is here. D rivers are flowing & d mountains are majestic. Talibs R an unpopular proxy force & hated that is why the whole country wants to escape from them. A super power decided to be mini power that is OK. https://t.co/5cDR1lTNz3 — Amrullah Saleh (@AmrullahSaleh2) August 31, 2021

The gathering of hundreds of Afghan resistance fighters called the Northern Alliance promised to crush the evil Jihadi bosses and keep those living in the valley safe.

Last week, the resistance fighters said the Jihadis tried to invade the valley but ended up with 30 soldiers dead, which the media did not publicize. The Taliban sent hundreds of Jihadis to the region when local officials refused to surrender, using sheer numbers to intimidate, but it did not work this time.

The head of foreign relations of the coalition of anti-Taliban groups, Ali Nazary, spoke to the Financial Times about the recent defeat of the Jihadis in the Panjshir. He added that the National Resistance Front of Afghanistan defended the valley and repulsed them from invading, faring poorly with casualties.

But the spokesman for the insurgents, Zabihullah Mujahid, denied that any Taliban force has dared invade the natural resistance fortress. Instead, they want a ceasefire and a peaceful agreement.

Forces support 'Lions of Panjshir'

One of the opponents of the repressive Jihadis in control at Kabul, former Afghan VP Amrullah Saleh, declares himself as the acting president of the fallen government. He knows that there is a price on his head but promised to stay until the end. In a Twitter post addressed to Afghanis, he said that never shall he bow to Taliban terrorists. Saleh said he would stay and resist after Afghan President Ashraf Ghani escaped with a total of $169 million from the capital of the Taliban surge.

Along with him is Ahmad Massoud, who is the son and heir of the celebrated Northern Alliance militias, which was crucial in defeating the Jihadis in 2001. In interviews with Arab media last weekend, Massoud said that his forces would fight the oppressors but consider dialogue as an option.

It is assumed that one of the powers supporting the Afghan resistance is Tajikistan when one of its choppers is seen in the Panjshir valley. The country supplied them with equipment, firearms, ammunition, and food supplies for the long fight ahead. The Afghan resistance appreciates Tajikistan's support to its fighters to combat the enemy.

