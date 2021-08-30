The Taliban has lately welcomed China as a "great neighbor" and pledged to collaborate closely with the communist country.

Taliban Expects China To Play Its Role in Afghanistan

In a recently published article in MSN News, Suhail Shaheen, a spokesman for the Taliban, said that China, as a great neighboring nation, can play a constructive and beneficial role in Afghanistan's rebuilding as well as the people's economic growth and prosperity. China is anticipated to play an important role.

He also added that they are willing to discuss how to go forward to strengthen our bilateral ties, create regional peace, and help China's reconstruction of Afghanistan with China. However, the Taliban first said and sent a "clear warning to everyone" that no one may utilize Afghan land against neighboring or other nations.

Furthermore, China has expressed support for the Taliban since the takeover, and the Chinese Foreign Ministry recently said that the United States and the international community should "positively advise" Taliban leaders, according to a published article in Newsweek.

China Ready To Work With Taliban

China says it is ready to move forward in its ties with the Taliban now that the U.S. military has left Afghanistan, but foreign policy analysts believe Beijing is concerned about what will happen next and may not make large security and economic commitment to Afghanistan in the immediate future.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi met with Taliban political leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar in Tianjin on July 28. China has expressed its desire for the Afghan Taliban to join forces with other political parties and ethnic groupings in order to create a wide and inclusive political framework, according to a published article in VOA News.

According to a Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Hua Chunying, at a briefing, the Taliban have said that they want to establish good ties with China in the reconstruction of Afghanistan and that they would never allow any forces to use Afghanistan's territory to harm China.

Wang Yi and Blinken Discussed the Situation in Afghanistan

In a recently published article in Business Standard, during a telephonic conversation with US Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Sunday, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi discussed the deteriorating situation in Afghanistan, which is characterized by chaotic airlifts of Afghan civilians and diplomats by the US and NATO countries before the August 31 deadline.

Wang and Blinken also addressed the bilateral relationship, which has been strained on several problems. According to the Chinese Foreign Minister, the situation in Afghanistan has fundamentally changed, and all parties must establish contact with the Taliban and actively lead it.

Moreover, the U.S., in particular, must work with the international community to provide Afghanistan with much-needed economic, livelihood, and humanitarian assistance, as well as to assist the new Afghan political structure in maintaining normal government operations, social security, and stability, as well as to begin the journey of peaceful reconstruction at a rapid pace.

Instead of using double standards or fighting terrorism selectively, Wang asked the US to take real steps to assist Afghanistan in combating terrorism and violence based on supporting its sovereignty and independence.

