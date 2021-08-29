The U.S. military acknowledged that a drone attack was carried out on Sunday, successfully destroying what looked to be an explosives-laden truck on its way to Kabul's international airport.

Drone Strike Comes in the Wake of Biden's Warning

In a recently published article in CBS News, the drone strike against a vehicle packed with explosives comes after President Joe Biden's national security staff warned a day earlier that an attack on Kabul's airport was "very probable in the next 24-36 hours."

Captain Bill Urban, a spokesperson for U.S. Central Command, said that a self-defense unmanned over-the-horizon attack by US military troops on a vehicle in Kabul today eliminated an impending ISIS-K danger to Hamad Karzai International Airport.

He also explained that they feel confident in their ability to strike the objective. The existence of a significant quantity of explosive material was suggested by subsequent explosions from the truck. They are also evaluating the possibility of civilian deaths, but no signs have been given at this time. However, they keep an eye out for possible dangers in the future, according to a published article in Newsweek.

Biden and the First Lady Will Meet the Families of the Fallen Heroes

White House confirmed that President Joe Biden and the first lady will meet with the families of the fallen U.S. service personnel and attend a respectful handover of the remains at Dover Air Force Base, according to a report published in the Associated Press.

A somber procedure in which the bodies of deceased military personnel are transferred from an airplane to an awaiting vehicle is known as a dignified transfer. Every U.S. military man killed in combat receives a respectful send-off.

Moreover, Pres. Biden said during the wake of the attack "To those who carried out this attack, as well as anyone who wishes America harm, know this: We will not forgive. We will not forget. We will hunt you down and make you pay."

ISIS is Likely to Continue the Attack Before the Evacuation Deadline

In a recently published article in MSN News, ISIS is expected to attempt to resume assaults until the end of the evacuation, according to Marine Corps General Kenneth McKenzie, head of US Central Command. This is after ISIS attempted to have another attack.

The four-star general told reporters at the Pentagon that the U.S. was watching a very active threat stream against the airfield and that they think they intend to continue the assaults. Additionally, the threats against Western troops and people at the airport, according to McKenzie, who supervises U.S. military operations in the area, ranged from shooting to rockets to suicide bombers.

Numbers of People Evacuated from Afghanistan

In the past 24 hours, Western troops have flown 41 military cargo planes out of Kabul, evacuating 2,900 people. Approximately 114,400 individuals have been flown out of Afghanistan since the mass evacuations started on August 14.

Since the end of July, approximately 120,000 individuals have been evacuated, including around 5,500 Americans and their families. Approximately 250 Americans are still requesting evacuation, according to a State Department spokesperson.

