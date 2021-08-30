During a hit-and-run in Chicago early Sunday, three people were injured after a driver ran over two pedestrians with his car and made a U-turn. The third man, a good Samaritan riding his bicycle, rushed to help the two victims but was struck also, Chicago police stated.

According to police, a man driving a BMW on North Broadway struck a man and a woman, both 39, as they crossed the street at West Irving Park Road at 12:50 a.m. Sunday. The motorist then made a U-turn and collided with a 55-year-old male biker who was attempting to rescue the two persons the suspect had just struck.

Hit-and-run suspect's charges still pending

The cyclist sustained head injuries and was transported to Advocate Illinois Masonic Medical Center in serious condition. At the same hospital, the woman who was walking when she was hit was in severe condition with head damage. The 39-year-old male was brought to AMITA Health Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston in good condition with leg pain, as per Pantagraph.

After the incident, the BMW driver continued driving until he hit a barrier in the 3800 block of North Broadway. He was hospitalized at Illinois Masonic after bruising his face. According to WGN-TV, the charges against the driver are still pending as the accident is still being investigated.

A recent hit-and-run in Chicago killed a well-known attorney

Meanwhile, the woman killed in a hit-and-run on the West Side last Thursday has been identified as a well-known Chicago attorney. Linda Mensch was killed in a hit-and-run in East Garfield Park.

The incident happened near the intersection of North Central Park Avenue and West Fulton Boulevard shortly before 4 p.m. Those who knew a Chicago attorney are weeping and mourning, remembering their friend for her compassion, empathy, and eagerness to assist others only days after she was killed in a hit-and-run.

According to Chicago Police, the 70-year-old was struck by a black GMC Savana cargo van. Linda Mensch, 70, was attacked on Fulton Boulevard and Central Park Avenue about 4 p.m., Thursday as she was exiting the Garfield Park Conservatory.

Mensch, a mother and wife, worked as an entertainment attorney. She has been on the board of A Safe Haven Foundation, a non-profit organization committed to offering assistance to persons in crisis, for the past 12 years.

Per Chicago 5 via MSN, Mensch had just walked out of the conservatory with a visitor from out of state. They were walking in the crosswalk; Mensch's companion was only a few feet ahead of her when a van driver sped down the street. The attorney was dragged away; her friend immediately asked for help and dialed 911.

The motorist allegedly came to a halt, hopped back into his van, and then raced away. Surveillance photos of the suspect's car, a black 2007 GMC Savana, were released by investigators. The White Sox symbol is imprinted on the van's Illinois license plate, which bears the number 11285. Police said anyone with information should contact the Major Accident Investigation Unit at (312) 745-4521.

