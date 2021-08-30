The Prince's Foundation, a nonprofit founded by Prince Charles, is looking into allegations that mediators inside the organization have been demanding huge fees for access to the royal family while pocketing the proceeds.

A significant ethical inquiry into an unusual "cash for access" scam involving Prince Charles, which was exposed by The Daily Mail on Sunday, was begun last night. A shocking email exposes how affluent contributors may spend £100,000 ($139,000) for a sumptuous dinner with the Prince of Wales and an overnight stay at his rural estate in Scotland, Dumfries House.

Prince Charles' charity investigates anomalies

Although the funds were intended for Prince Charles' charitable endeavors, the email outlines how fixers would pocket up to 25% of the costs. Last night, a spokesperson for the Prince claimed he was unaware of the middlemen's cut, and his charity has terminated ties with two persons engaged in the operation.

Per ET via MSN, the controversy will be humiliating for Prince Charles, whose reputation might be tarnished by allegations that a relationship with him can be bought. The Royals have been accused of mistakenly assuming that contributors are motivated by generosity when, in fact, they are frequently seeking other rewards.

Dmitry Leus, a Russian banker who had a 2004 money laundering conviction in Latvia overturned, mentioned a large donation to Prince Charles' charity while successfully petitioning the Home Office for full UK residence, according to this newspaper.

After accusations arose that rich individuals were being given dinner with the Prince of Wales and an overnight stay at Dumfries House, his house in Scotland, a spokesman for the charity stated they were taking the allegations "extremely seriously."

The email's sender was identified as Michael Wynne-Parker, who was "barred by government watchdogs from offering financial advice and functioning as a company director," with the judge at the time noting the businessman has "the modus operandi of a crook," according to a 2003 report.

According to the 2019 email, 5% of the costs went to Wynne-Parker, 20% went to "another middleman," and the rest was to be paid to Burke's Peerage, which is characterized as a "who's who" of Britain's nobility, with its editor, William Bortrick, claiming to be representing the prince.

Prince Charles' residences

Clarence House is Prince Charles' official London house, which he shares with Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall. Clarence House was the house of the Queen Mother, who died in 2002 before Prince Charles and Camilla moved in.

The property was the home of then-Princess Elizabeth and her husband Prince Philip before she gained the throne as Queen. Before relocating to Buckingham Palace with his parents and sister, Princess Anne, Prince Charles resided at Clarence House when he was three years old.

The home serves as an official royal residence for receptions and banquets, as well as housing for Prince Charles and Camilla's servants. Since the 1980s, Prince Charles has lived at Highgrove House in Gloucestershire.

Maurice Macmillan, the son of former British Prime Minister Harold Macmillan, owned Highgrove before Prince Charles bought it. Princess Diana and her two kids, Prince William and Prince Harry, lived in Highgrove when they were married to Prince Charles.

When the property is accessible to visitors, Prince Charles is known to be interested in the beautiful grounds surrounding Highgrove, and guests are welcome to tour the gardens. Prince Charles' Welsh home is Llwynywermod, near the village of Myddfai in Llandovery, Carmarthenshire.

According to Express.co, Prince Charles and Camilla use the house when they visit Wales as part of their summer tours and visits. Local craftsmen and women were also heavily involved in the refurbishment of the home, according to the Prince of Wales' official website.

