Prince Charles has the option of changing constitutional legislation to allow Prince William to succeed to the throne, a royal expert claimed.

When the Queen dies, Prince Charles, 72, will be first in line to the throne, although there have been demands for Prince William to take over as head of state. The Prince of Wales is the oldest heir apparent in British history, having been first in line to the throne for more than seven decades.

Stewart Pearce, a royal expert, explains how Prince Charles might stand down and be replaced by the Duke of Cambridge. It comes at a time when PrinceCharles has been filling the Queen's shoes since she turned 95.

"Palace authorities have been extremely anxious to play down the idea of a meeting Charles has convened with Prince William to strategize the future," royal critic Richard Eden told Palace Confidential on MailPlus. While royal editor Robert Jobson highlighted how Charles has been doing a lot of the heavy work in recent years since the Queen cannot be expected to continue at the same pace, Express.co reported.

Prince Charles' monarchy plan shattered

Meanwhile, the loss of Prince Charles' "trusted lieutenant" has shattered the entire underlying framework for his future monarchy, as per Geo News. Dr. Edward Owens, a royal historian, and the author made this allegation during an interview in which he discussed Prince Charles' connection with his son Prince Harry.

Prince Harry has specifically addressed rumors that he had a falling out with his father and his brother, Prince William, the second in line to the throne. Dr. Edward Owens, a royal historian, believes Harry's departure from the throne has placed a hole in Charles' plans for the monarchy.

The Duke of Sussex revealed last month that an "intimate and emotional" memoir will be published in late 2022, prompting his caution. The book will cover the Duke of Sussex's life as a spouse and parent, as well as his military duty.

Oprah Winfrey, the American talk show star, conducted a two-hour interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle earlier this year. During the CBS interview, Harry said that he had two talks with Prince Charles about his plans to quit the Royal Family before his father stopped answering his phone calls.

Camilla Parker Bowles will "never forgive" Meghan Markle

He said that the Prince of Wales had requested him to "put in writing" the specifics of his and Meghan's decision to leave as senior royals. Before he and Meghan Markle made their leaving plan public, Prince Harry claimed he spoke with his grandmother, the Queen, numerous times.

According to the Telegraph, the couple's choice to leave the UK for the United States has not only strained Prince Harry's friendship with Prince Charles, but it has also strained Camilla's connection with Meghan Markle.

After Meghan married Harry in 2018, the Duchess of Cornwall had gotten along "aces" with her. On the day of the Sussexes' wedding, Charles and Camilla were there, and the enamored couple was reported to "very much enjoy" their attendance. Prince Charles escorted Meghan down the aisle.

Prince Charles appeared like the settling hand on the whole day - he carried the thing together, whereas Camilla seemed like she had been doing this forever, one wedding guest said at the time. Camilla has been a "pillar of support" to the pair, according to royal insiders reported in Vanity Fair in 2019.

The Sussexes were then dealing with the repercussions from a documentary in which Meghan Markle claimed that she was "existing, not living" because of media attention. However, in the aftermath of Megxit and following charges leveled against the Royal family by the Sussexes, that comfortable relationship appears to have been destroyed.

Meghan Markle claimed felt so alone and depressed inside the royal family that she had suicidal thoughts in a shocking interview with Oprah Winfrey. When she sought mental health help from the palace's human resources department, however, she was informed she couldn't get it since she wasn't a paid employee.

