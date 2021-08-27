The Shelby County District Attorney said a man and his girlfriend have been charged in the killing of their neighbor in South Memphis earlier this year.

Cliff Swift, 20, has been charged with first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, and using a handgun to commit a serious felony. Marveona Roper, his girlfriend, was charged with two counts of aggravated assault.

Couples' fight led to the death of an innocent neighbor

The incident occurred on February 7 at an apartment in the 600 block of Mississippi Boulevard, according to the DA. A fight broke out between Roper and another lady.

Roper allegedly threatened the woman with a knife and then cut the woman's cousin, according to Memphis police. The District Attorney said Swift fired a shot at the other woman's boyfriend but hit her in the lower leg.

Swift allegedly fired another shot as the boyfriend fled out of the apartment onto the breezeway. Another apartment's glass was pierced by the bullet.

The gunshot hole in the neighbor's flat was discovered by police. DaJae Davis, 22, was discovered dead inside from a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim's two-year-old daughter, who was standing next to her, was unharmed. Chief Prosecutor Theresa McCusk is in charge of the case, Fox13 via MSN reported.

Read Also: Missing Baby Found Dead in Indiana Woods; Family Relative Arrested, Parents Also Charged

Mississippi remains in shock of a previous crime

The pair was charged only one day after Mississippi authorities announced a $9,999 reward for information leading to the arrest of the individual responsible for the death of an elderly woman earlier this month.

Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen says Crimestoppers is offering a reward for information in the killing of 77-year-old Judy Baxter, who was discovered dead inside her house on August 12. The reward's extraordinary monetary value is being provided so that the receiver may stay unknown, according to Bowen, as per Magnolia State Live.

Baxter's death shocked and terrified the whole community. The victim was a valued member of the Amory community, and her passing has left Monroe County in shock and grief.

Bro. Lloyd Sweatt of Meadowood Baptist Church, the Rev. Wesley Pepper of First United Methodist Church, Glenn, and former Mayor Brad Blalock were among those who spoke during the vigil. Their comments emphasized the need of joining together as a community to help one another get through a difficult time, as well as keeping alert and recognizing that Amory is still a safe place to live.

Baxter's murder has been kept under wraps by police. She was murdered at 9 p.m. on Thursday, August 12 near 12th Avenue North in Amory, according to authorities.

No one has been named as a suspect in her death as of yet. A further attack was reported on August 13 in a neighborhood in the city's north end, according to police. That case is also being investigated.

Amory Police Chief Ronnie Bowen said the female victim in the second attack escaped and did not require medical care during a press conference on August 14. Bowen wouldn't say whether the death of Baxter and the attack were linked, Daily Journal reported.

Officials are being limited in what information they share publicly, according to the police chief. Residents in the region should be careful of anything concerning the case they read or hear from outside sources, Bowen said.

Bowen expressed his hope that the reward may entice someone to come forward with concrete information regarding the case. He said that rumors and hearsay are unnecessary for investigators. Golden Triangle Crimestoppers is asking anyone with information to phone 800-530-7151.

Related Article: NY Police Discover Dead Woman in Plastic Barrel After Luxury Wall Street Apartment Reports Foul Smell



@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.