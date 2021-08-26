Hackers got footage from Iran's Evin prison as prisoner's maltreatment was captured from security cams. The videos showed the inmates at the mercy of prison wardens, practically helpless and devoid of hope in such treatment.

The prison head apologizes after the video showed the horrific, terrible treatment, with brawls among inmates, with guards pulling prisoners along the floor.Such dehumanizing conditions in the Iranian prison revealed to the world the hellish conditions that would challenge anyone placed there.

Prison from Hell

The image of a prisoner who breaks a mirror in the bathroom, so he intended to slash open his arms, another scene where a thin man was thrown outside and pulled on the ground barely conscious, reported the Sun UK.

A man would be seen stepping over him later while slumped in the doorway. More images were taken from the video feed as the guard beat the hell out of a handcuffed convict. Shockingly there is one clip with a guard fight another one in uniform.

More horrific stories from those who got out of Evin prison say that there were guards who raped male prisoners, even convicts hung in the prison yard. Some prison occupants go crazy from isolation rooms, sometimes get beaten inhumanly before spitting out blood.

Ali's Justice

The leak of videos is the handiwork of the hackers called Adalat Ali or Ali's Justice, who captured these shocking videos that happened in 2020 and 2021 when they took over its servers. Hackers get footage from Iran's Evin prison, able to gain access to the control room.

Read Also: Notorious Monster Ex-Cop and Rapist, Who Molested and Abused a Minor Dies in Prison

According to Al Jazeera, one of the guards was panicked when the monitors went red before shutting down. The cyber-attack on the Evin prison is a shameful stain, calling for political prisoners to be released. It got attention on social media to get the message out.

An article in The Times said the messages were directed at Ebrahim Raisi, the Iran president suspected of instituting mass executions and torture of prisoners at Evin in the 1980s. Imprisoned Britons with Iranian citizenship are Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe, 43, and Anoosheh Ashoori, 67. Both are held inside with allegations of espionage.

Strict behavior is expected

In 2019, travel blogger Jolie King was thrown into the hell hole prison with her Australian citizen boyfriend, Mark Firkin, apprehended for drone flying in Tehran. She was part of a stratagem by the Iran regime to leverage a deal swap. The US held a prisoner they wanted back.

The shocking expose accepted by the Prisons Organisation chief Mohammad Mehdi Haj-Mohammadi was allegedly sorry for the unacceptable conduct of the jail. A deputy judicial head, Mohammad Mossadegh Kahnamouy, stated the proper channels would investigate the case.

No space inside

Organizations like Amnesty International and other campaigners called the conditions inhuman. The convicts do not have fundamental human rights in Evin.

Inside are problems like too many convicts, hot water is not provided enough, poorly ventilated, untidy conditions, which was horrific. Convicts slept on a cold floor, due to fewer beds, with food that is no better than slop. Overall, the prison is a hellish institution. Hackers getting footage from Iran's Evin prison proves how bad the conditions are, especially for political prisoners.

Related Article: Hell in a Cell: California Pedophile, Rapist Killed in Jail by Cellmate

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.