In Sacramento, California, another pedophile-rapist bites the dust. He is killed in jail by another convict in his cell, medics came. It was too late to save the pedo.

The convicted man identified as Deandre Austin, 46, was serving life in prison for his crimes. He died last Wednesday when another inmate killed the child molester inside a shared cell. The facility where the prisoner got killed is the Mule Creek State Prison (MCSP) in Ione, southeast of Sacramento, in the evening, reported Meaww.

Austin crimes included serial rape, sodomy, abusing a child under 14-years old, and many more sex-related offenses. In prison, these kinds of inmates are marked for death once they are incarcerated.

Sources say that an alert for man down was announced in prison. Though medics who tried to revive the pedo in his cell tried in vain, he died an hour later. As a result of the violent prison murder, the prison officials organized an investigation into his death, noted Newsweek.

The one who killed Austin is identified as Rodney Jordan, who will be transferred to segregated housing after results. This official inquiry will go over what Austin got rubbed out.

According to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) in their statement, On Wednesday, exactly at 5.40 pm, their officers went to check a man down in the cells. Austin was discovered unresponsive inside the cell he stayed in.

EMTs were summoned to assist in reviving the downed pedo, and resuscitation was attempted. On the time of 6:40 pm, a prison doctor was on call and declared Austin lifeless after an hour.

The pedophile and rapist said the department arrived after transfer from Contra Costa County. On the 2nd of October 2008, he was judged guilty with a life sentence with a chance of parole. Crimes included rape, violating a minor under 14, sex abuse of a child, and a host of acts by the convicted sex offender, cited Kiro7.

Officials connected to the Austin investigation said that changes would be present in the inquiry. To help the Amador County District Attorney's Office in assisting the investigators from MCSP in the murder case.

Prison Inmates Don't like Pedophiles

The inmate's history suspected of killing the pedo-rapist came from Los Angeles County on August 14, 2017.

Rodney Jordan was convicted for burglary and given two-years for the initial charge. He got paroled on July 31, 2018, but was sent back on September 4. The reason is second-degree robbery for five years, Mentioned KTLA.

Jordan is not the first to attack and kill a pedophile-rapist in jail. Some worse inmates cannot let a pedo-rapist to live. It's hell in the cell for them.

Roy Whiting, a child killer and child molester in a UK prison, was attacked on October 15, survived the attempt on his life. He has a 40-year sentence for the rape and murder of an eight-year-old. He also abducted and killed her. He was attacked with screws on a wood plank and called him nonce (child molester).

David Bobb got killed in prison he was put in, he sexually assaults a child under 14 years old.

Austin, a rapist, and pedophile is only one of many killed in jail. His cellmate killed him because of it.

