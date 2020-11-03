Hell in a Cell, notorious ex-cop and rapist convicted for molesting, abusing a minor has suffered the worst indignity. Dying in prison and unable to breathe to pay for the harm to his victim and the family.

Sources say that he indulged in the basest, sickest fantasies, and a young girl was the victim.

The perpetrator, Colin Wraight, 69, had cardiac failure inside his cell at the Rye Hill prison, close to Rugby in Warwickshire. He tried to warn the staff of his grim condition with pains in his chest, reported The Sun.

Staff found the man barely able to breathe. The team responded in the early hours on October 28 when they saw him in his bad condition, noted BBC.

When the EMTs and guards came, CPR was done to save the elderly inmate with heart problems that finally came to bite him. At 1:30 a.m., the convicted rapist and molester was declared dead by officers.

Director of HMP Rye Hill, Peter Small, expressed condolences for the prisoner's friends and family.

Since Colin Wraight died in prison, there will be an autopsy to determine how he died in custody. This is common, according to the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman for all prison deaths.

The convicted prisoner is serving 19 years for several sex-related crimes against a minor. It includes the rape of a young girl in August 2017. The victim testified against the then accused in a Canterbury Crown Court.

Wraight, a former police officer in Kent Police in Whitstable, Ashford, and Ramsgate, denied his charges. His alleged victim had to suffer a trial of one week, and it affected her terribly.

Also read: Hell in a Cell: California Pedophile, Rapist Killed in Jail by Cellmate

The victim's mother was distraught over the mental anguish that her child suffered and the horrific attacks. Nightmares were alleged from the terrible ordeal.

When the ex-policeman git was sentenced, the mother said nothing is the same and never will be. She added her calm is not real. She is screaming in her head.

Wraight caused terror in her daughter, and each night she fears that he'll come into her bedroom window. The victim is so traumatized that she needed assurance.

Drawing what the policeman did to her was the only way that her mother found out. She was sexually abused by the accused.

A sketch of handcuffs and a hand prove that the molester would cuff her to a bedpost. He did do that, but she told him to delete the sick video. The victim suffered physical and mental abuse from Wraight, cited 1 news.

The detective's got the go signal to enter the accused's home in Sea View caravan park in Whitstable, Kent. Evidence found were handcuffs, truncheon, and vibrator, including sex paraphernalia. Also found was child porn on a computer owned by the accused.

Wraight was arrested in his home in May 2017 but denied it. For sex toys, he said he liked bondage but had limp manhood. The ex-cop who is a rapist accused of abuse on a minor got convicted and later died in jail, mentioned Kent Online.

Related article: Hell in a Cell: Convicted Child Killer and Pedophile Almost Killed by Inmates Who Stab Him

@ 2018 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.