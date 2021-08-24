The death of Queen Elizabeth II dies and the ascension of Prince Charles Prince to the throne may jeopardize Prince Andrew's royal titles, according to a biographer.

Prince Andrew will be permitted to keep his role as colonel of the Grenadier Guards, although he is unlikely to return to public life following sexual assault allegations. Despite the claims, the Queen is said to have stated that she will allow her son, the Duke of York, 61, to continue in his honorary duty.

Queen Elizabeth allows Prince Andrew to keep military positions

Military leaders, on the other hand, are concerned that his inability to execute public responsibilities would humiliate the forces. Other honorary appointments held by Prince Andrew include colonel of the Royal Highland Fusiliers, commodore-in-chief of the Fleet Air Arm, colonel-in-chief of the Yorkshire Regiment, and honorary air commodore of the Royal Air Force.

Per Daily Mail, the action indicates that the monarch stands behind her son, who has walked away from public life for the foreseeable future after his connection with pedophile Jeffrey Epstein was exposed in 2019. Virginia Guiffre (née Roberts), 38, one of Epstein's victims, has accused Prince Andrew of rape, sexual abuse, and sexual assault in a new complaint she filed last month.

She claims that when she was 17, Epstein forced her to have sex with Prince Andrew three times. Prince Andrew disputes the allegations but has yet to respond publicly to the case.

Prince Andrew sought to falsely portray himself to the public as ready and willing to comply, prosecutors claimed last week. However, he had provided no interview to federal officials and had repeatedly refused requests to speak with investigators. According to the source, the Duke remains a person of interest to prosecutors at the US Attorney's office for the Southern District of New York, but they do not expect to be able to question him in the near future, if at all.

Prince Charles may have a different view when he takes the throne

Nigel Cawthorne, author of "Prince Andrew: Epstein, Maxwell, and the Palace," told Newsweek that Prince Charles could have a different point of view. In his work, the author describes how Prince Charles felt Prince Andrew had Edward's support to declare a regency after the queen died.

The prince thought Prince Andrew and his wife Sarah Ferguson devised the scheme with Princess Diana, who also expressed her desire for William to succeed Charles as king. Prince Charles' ambition to shrink down the monarchy, eliminating family members, not in the direct line, sparked tensions between the brothers in the 1990s.

Even years before the Epstein incident, historian Robert Lacey stated in Battle of Brothers, a book of Harry and William, that Prince Charles intended Prince Andrew to lose his role as part of efforts to trim down the monarchy. In the 1990s, Prince Charles was unsuccessful in eliminating Prince Andrew, but the Duke of York was forced to retire from public life following a vehicle accident during a BBC interview in 2019.

The fact that the Queen appears to be preparing to preserve the Duke of York's military title has embarrassed a senior military officer. Senior Defense Chiefs have stated that they "all agree that he should leave," and that Prince Andrew should be "faded out" of his positions since he has become an embarrassment to the Armed Forces. After his disastrous interview with BBC Newsnight in 2019, the Duke surrendered most of his patronages, although he managed to save a few prominent commands.

Prince Andrew is presently staying at Balmoral with his mother, the Queen, who is said to privately back him. Prince Charles, on the other hand, is said to see "no way back for the Duke," Express.co reported.

