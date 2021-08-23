Is Kim Kardashian's divorce from Kanye West already over? One tabloid reports the TV reality star and rapper are repairing their romance after barely six months of separation.

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West are working on patching up their strained relationship. Indeed, the two are "getting along really well. Friends believe they've called off their divorce since they're doing so well," according to a source close to the issue. The source of this assumption is Kardashian's recent appearances in Atlanta, where she was seen cheering on West.

Despite their divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have a "friendly relationship." According to a source close to the Keeping Up with the Kardashians actress, 40, she has recently been supporting her ex's work as he prepares to release his new album, Donda, but the two are not getting back together.

Kim Kardashian, Kanye West were recently spotted in Malibu

The insider told PEOPLE that now, "They can make agreeable decisions that benefit the kids," referring to Kardashian and West's four children, North, Chicago, and sons Saint and Psalm. After a difficult year together that included West's failed presidential run, Kardashian filed for divorce from the rapper, 44, in February. They had been married for almost seven years.

Amid their approaching divorce, Kim Kardashian and Kanye West were seen having a peaceful lunch in Malibu on Thursday. The billionaire couple was spotted parking their car in front of the opulent Nobu Ryokan hotel, which is located next to Nobu, one of the Kardashians' favorite restaurants.

Following a difficult year in which the rapper appeared to suffer from mental health concerns, Kim Kardashian filed for divorce from Kanye West in February, citing irreconcilable differences. As they attempted to enter the high-end Japanese cuisine under the radar, accompanied by security officers, things looked to be friendly between the two.

Per Daily Mail, Kim had her brunette locks slicked back into a tight low bun, which was more modest than her typical attention-getting styles. Despite their upcoming divorce and the split of their multibillion-dollar fortune, Kim and Kanye appeared to be on good terms as they arrived in the same vehicle, with the rapper driving.

Kim has tried to remain supportive of West, at least publicly, after filing for divorce from her spouse of nearly seven years six months ago. Kim has faithfully been in attendance at both of her ex's recent listening parties for his new album Donda, cheering him on.

Kanye's late mother, Donda, died in 2007 at the age of 58 from heart disease and postoperative complications after undergoing several cosmetic operations. He urges his long-lost love to "come back to me," and adds audio of Donda recalling her father's teachings of "loving unconditionally and never abandoning your family."

Read Also: Britney Spears Allegedly Slapped Housekeeper With Phone After Dispute Over Her Dog's Treatment

Ex-couple shared custody of their children

Kim Kardashian and Kanye West began dating in 2012 and married in 2014 in Florence, Italy, in a spectacular wedding. According to reports, the couple has decided to share custody of their children. Kanye has reportedly moved on romantically from Kardashian and is seeing Bradley Cooper's ex-girlfriend Irina Shayk.

Last month, a Page Six insider said that the Russian model and the artist were "cooling down," and that she had turned down an invitation to travel to France with West. Despite reports of a split, it was later revealed that the couple is still very much together.

Meanwhile, Kim has been relentless in pushing her recent SKIMS collections on social media. She also debuted a new hairstyle while shooting a selfie video on her Instagram story on Friday.

The E! star sported a sleek brunette long bob as she talked with the camera in the driveway of her Hidden Hills house while waiting for a delivery. Kim was dressed in a heather grey pajama top from her SKIMS sleep line, which is buttery soft.

On the official Instagram page for the brand, the businesswoman sported a brown version of the pajama set, as well as many different bodysuits from her best-selling collection. While her renowned beauty and fragrance business undergoes a makeover, Kim Kardashian has been concentrating on promoting her SKIMS items.

She stated last month that KKW Beauty and KKW Fragrance will be discontinued and that they would be relaunched with new formulations that are more modern, innovative, and packaged in a more elevated and sustainable manner. Fans speculated that Kim would be removing the 'W' from the label amid her divorce from Kanye West, even though she made no mention of the cause for the makeover.

Related Article: Is Khloe Kardashian Back Together With Tristan Thompson After Countless Cheating Episodes?



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.