Queen Elizabeth is said to have directed senior Palace aides to prepare a legal response against Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, declaring "enough is enough."

The Queen, 95, has grown "exasperated with repeated attacks," according to a reliable source. Prince Harry's announcement last month that he was penning a tell-all memoir for publishing next year - the Queen's Platinum Jubilee - shocked the Royal Family.

The reported move is yet another sign that the queen is leaving Buckingham Palace's long-standing policy of "never complain, never explain," especially when it comes to statements made by Prince Harry and Meghan Markle that she believes misrepresent her and other members of the royal family's actions or views.

During an interview with Oprah Winfrey in March, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made several shocking claims that shattered the royal family. The most damaging accusation was that before their kid was born, an unknown family member voiced worries about the color of his skin. Meghan, a mixed-race woman, said that similar worries prevented her son, Archie, from becoming a prince, Mercury News reported.

Queen Elizabeth lawyering up against the Sussexes

According to the Daily Beast, the racist claims resurfaced last week as a result of news about Harry and Meghan's current court battle. It revolves around the publication of a new chapter from "Finding Freedom," a sympathetic 2020 book about their choice to leave the monarchy and relocate to California.

A source close to the couple claimed they were upset that the queen and royal family had failed to take full responsibility for the alleged racism in their ranks, according to an excerpt from the book published in People.

The insider claimed the royal legal team is in talks with libel and privacy law companies. The legal team may also contact the publishers of Prince Harry's planned book to obtain an early notice of the book's content as well as a right of reply. When approached by the Mirror, Buckingham Palace refused to confirm or comment on the accusations. Meghan and Harry's representatives have also been contacted.

Last month, Prince Harry signed a Penguin book contract, stating that an accurate and fully genuine biography will be published next year. He claimed he was writing "not as the prince I was born, but as the man, I have become" in a statement.

Read Also: US Prosecutors Consider Prince Andrew as Person of Interest in Jeffrey Epstein's Sex Trafficking Investigation

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle's repeated attacks on the Royal Family

In royal circles, the revelation has allegedly generated a "tsunami of fear." Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made various startling statements about life at the Palace during their interview with Oprah Winfrey, and fans have already been speculating about what the prince may say in the book. One of the unresolved issues is which member of the royal family questioned Archie about his skin tone.

Per Daily Mail, the imminent publication of Prince Harry's candid memoirs may be a stumbling block for any legal team. Penguin Random House will publish the book, which will be released next year. It comes after the Sussexes' lawyers disputed earlier this week that the couple had reignited a breach with Queen Elizabeth after a revised biography stated they think she has failed to act in response to their racist allegations.

According to the report, they were offended by the Queen's carefully written statement following their March appearance with Oprah Winfrey, in which she showed sympathy for the pair but emphasized that some recollections may vary. Following the Oprah interview, Prince William told reporters that the royal family was "very much not a racist family" and that he had yet to talk to his estranged brother.

The Sussexes were reportedly dissatisfied with Buckingham Palace's official answer, the revised edition of Finding Freedom reveals. However, their legal team at Schillings informed MailOnline today that claiming the pair had reignited a rift with the Queen - or suggesting or implying that they have made any remarks to that effect - is untrue and defamatory.

Their attorneys said that there had been no fresh developments on the subject and that the assertions were made by the book's writers, Omid Scobie and Carolyn Durand, who did not speak for the Sussexes and relied on anonymous sources.

Related Article: Prince Harry's Memoir: Royal Family Fears Spark as Publishers Demand Untold Gossip; Duke Confirms $1.5 Million Charity Donation



@YouTube

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.