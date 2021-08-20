Brett Butler, who starred in the 1990s sitcom Grace Under Fire, claimed that she is broke and is maybe on the verge of homelessness.

The comedian confesses to losing millions owing to her "profligate" spending and financial negligence after making roughly $250,000 per episode on her ABC show. Brett asked her closest friend, Lon Strickler, to set up a GoFundMe account for her since she might be facing eviction from her Los Angeles residence.

Brett Butler asks for the public's help

The Walking Dead actress was apprehensive at first but eventually gave up because she was in such a bad situation right now. Brett realized she had put off creating the GoFundMe page for far too long because she was "nearly ashamed to death."

Per The Hollywood Reporter, Butler claims to be able to connect with the dead and even sought to start a talk show, Crossing Over. She had already escaped alcoholism and an abusive marriage when she was discovered doing stand-up in New York City in the mid-1980s - the result of a self-fulfilling cycle of violence, as her father was also an abusive drinker.

Later, she developed a Vicodin addiction as a result of the demands of acting in the hit Chuck Lorre sitcom Grace, which was based on her real life. Her drug abuse made her an unstable nightmare on set, prompting co-stars to leave and the show's unexpected abandonment in its fifth season, after only 14 of the intended 25 episodes had been shot.

Brett Butler, 63, was the lead of ABC's Golden Globe-nominated series 'Grace Under Fire.' A recent GoFundMe campaign made the public aware of the actress's financial difficulties and previous addiction problems. Butler played Tammy Rose Sutton on six episodes of 'The Walking Dead' in 2018-2019, as well as Sandy Jackson on three episodes of 'The Morning Show,' as per ET via MSN.

Who is Brett Butler?

Brett Butler grew up as the eldest of five sisters and dealt with a lot of hardships. Roland, her father, was an abusive alcoholic, and Carol, her mother, suffered from depression. Poverty was also a problem for the family.

The star worked as a cocktail server before becoming a renowned stand-up comedian. She made her television debut on The Tonight Show in 1987, and she also appeared on Dolly Parton's sitcom Dolly that year.

Butler was hired as Parton's writer for the rest of the season, but the show was eventually canceled due to low ratings. She married Charles Michael Wilson, her first husband, when she was 20 years old, in 1978.

Wilson was abusive, which was one of the reasons she left him in 1981. They married three months after meeting. She moved to New York City in 1984 and was arrested for marijuana possession. In 1987, she met and married her husband, Ken Zieger.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, Butler has a net worth of $10 million. The comedian was paid $250,000 each episode playing in Grace Under Fire in the mid-1990s.

She created a Vicodin addiction, a drug prescribed for sciatica, on the program, which was based on her own life. Butler's GoFundMe page, which has raised more than $14,000 of its $20,000 target, may be seen here.

