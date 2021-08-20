A fierce clampdown as the Taliban wages Jihad against beauty parlors and cosmetics as they become 'Lords of Kabul.' They consider salons as dangerous elements in their rule, like women's gossip is terrible for the Jihadis in general.

The insurgents did not waste showing the world its dislikes for anything that concerns women, like salons where they fix themselves to look better. Taliban View this as an example of the power that women wield.

Beauty salons were a definite target for the armed Jihadis against hairspray and beauty products in all the places they have ruled.

Taliban fears salons empower women

Pictures have emerged of a beauty salon defaced by fierce Jihadis. Photos of women had been spray-painted in black. Other images with a Taliban extremist with a rifle on his shoulder, passing the defaced picture, reported the Express UK.

Despite attempts to prove they would respect women under Islamic law, relations with western nations seem to have fallen flat, contrary to a statement last Tuesday, noted AP News.

According to Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson, the Taliban does not want to make enemies. Later they formed a ring around the airport perimeter to stop people from entering the airport.

Though he said, women can work with them as long as they follow an Islamic framework. The Taliban wages against beauty parlors as part of their strategies to control women by cutting access to salons.

The Taliban's takeover of Afghanistan has raised serious concerns about the treatment of women in the country moving forward.



Read the latest: https://t.co/FxEs3pMcXN pic.twitter.com/sZ2397xLUe — Sky News (@SkyNews) August 19, 2021

Read Also: Afghan Woman Mutilated by Evil Taliban, Had Her Nose, Ears Chopped Off After Trying to Escape

What the Islamic Emirate says about women equality

All women can do different activities in several areas aligned with their rules like education, health, and other sectors of concern.

Called discrimination against women will not exist under the Taliban, but they must follow the subjective framework, said Zabihullah Mujahid.

Wary of the Jihadis, who is now the Afghan government only a few days earlier, the European Union (EU) said it would acknowledge the extremists if they keep women's rights intact and not harbor terrorists in the country.

EU comments on the Afghan situation

According to Josep Borrell, the EU foreign policy chief read a statement about the current events in Afghanistan after meeting with EU officials on the crisis, cited the DW.

The new government should cooperate for the welfare of women and youth, dealing with ethnic minorities, end corruption, and avoid the country getting used as a base for anti-west terrorists to act like a civilized member of nations.

Stress access for humanitarian assistance to all Afghan citizens who need it. The US and EU asked the Taliban to guarantee the right of women and girls in good faith.

Despite assuaging western nations of their misgiving based on the former action of the Jihadis, many are not confident if the atrocities done by these insurgents won't ever happen.

Intense fears that western aid will never reach those intended because these people will summarily be silenced by the Taliban harshly.

Now, the UK and other US allies are wretched over the monumental mistake of Joe Biden creating one of the worst crises for NATO allies and putting the US on alert for the worse to come.

Taliban wages Jihad against beauty parlors to prevent its evil influence on Islamic women; by the same token, their savage treatment is deplorable.

Related Article: Taliban Betrays Promise Not to Murder Civilians As Photos Reveal Traitors Disposing Dead Bodies of Victims in Mass Graves

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.