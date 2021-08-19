Convicted murderer Robert Gleason Jr, a death row inmate, wants to be executed by the electric chair. But while his wish was not yet granted, he killed other prisoners.

He specifically asked to die by electricity as his choice for execution. When he did not get his request, he promised to go on a murder spree at the cost of uninvolved prisoners. Either he gets the chair and dies, or others will.

Those in prison did not take his impatience to die seriously. Next thing you know, other inmates paid the price.

Gleason on a killing spree until he gets chair execution

Gleason was serious when he told prison officials that his fellow inmates would get killed and he won't stop until they let him be executed in the electric chair, reported the Daily Star.

In 2007, he was convicted for killing Michael Kent Jamerson and was sentenced to life with no parole. In 2009, two years after his conviction, he strangled his cellmate, Harvey Watson, 63, using the bedsheets at Wallens Ridge State Prison.

One year after, Gleason was kept in the maximum-security Red Onion Prison, waiting to be sentenced for killing Watson. Next, he got another victim, Aaron Cooper, 24, noted the SeveNews.

Continuing his vow to kill, he strangled the young man through a wire fence inside a solitary pen. Officials were boggled on how it happened.

Read Also: Notorious Monster Ex-Cop and Rapist, Who Molested and Abused a Minor Dies in Prison

In Virginia, lethal injection was an option, but he insisted on how he would die. Ironically, Gleason chooses electrocution.

After he strangled Cooper on August 28, 2010, he got his wish to die in the chair. Three years later, on January 16, 2013, all his murderous hard work paid off. He would be executed at the Greensville Correctional Center in Jarratt, Virginia.

Gleason finally granted the 'chair'

The press covering the long-awaited execution of Gleason said he was very hostile and angry till the end of his life that ended at 9:08 pm.

When Gleason was strapped into the chair, he was even winking and smiling at Tim 'Bam Bam' Spalding, his spiritual adviser, getting ready for the big event. Spalding informs the corrections officers that it was his signal for the execution to begin.

Before the execution began, Gleason told the witnesses in Irish Gaelic to "Kiss my a**. Put me on the highway going to Jackson and call my Irish buddies... God bless," cited Big World Tale.

The officer pulled a wide leather strap on his eyes and another covering his mouth. Then, a wet salty sponge was strapped to his right calf, another on his head, allowing the electricity to kill the inmate quickly and in less pain.

The cables needed were attached to start the execution, and officers turned the system on to serve a sentence. One push sends electric voltage into his body and shook him. The electrocution lasted for five minutes, and then he was dead.

To convince them that he deserved it, Robert Gleason Jr, a death row inmate, finally got the sentence he wanted after killing Michael Kent Jamerson and two other prisoners.

Related Article: Man Hurls Acid on Ex-Girlfriend's Face Following Break Up, Months of Harassment

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.