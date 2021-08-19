Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's biographer said they are doing well and are in a better situation to return to public life after taking parental leave. After the birth of their second child, Lilibet Diana, in June, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex both took time off.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex are "now in the thriving chapter," according to Omid Scobie, author of Finding Freedom. As their parental leave draws to an end, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who left royal duties for a new life in California, are allegedly gearing up for a busy autumn. Scobie said the couple, who published a lengthy statement on the status of the world yesterday, is entering a new era of visibility and are very positive about the future.

The Sussexes took parental leave following the arrival of their daughter

Per Express.co, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry left their royal duties in March 2020 and are currently based in Montecito, California, with their two-year-old son Archie and daughter Lili. Following Lili's arrival in May, the pair, who made a series of startling claims about the Royal Family in an Oprah Winfrey interview earlier this year, has been on parental leave.

The Sussexes posted a statement on their Archewell website on Tuesday as they near the end of their parental leave, voicing their "heartbreak" about the state of the "exceptionally fragile" world. They urged world leaders to expedite humanitarian negotiations and encouraged people to donate to non-governmental organizations that aid those in need.

After keeping toxicity at arm's length, the royal expert emphasized that the couple would prioritize their mental wellness. It comes after the couple issued a statement claiming they were "speechless" over the Afghan situation, as per METRO.

They were also heartbroken by the deaths of over 2,000 individuals in Haiti as a result of an earthquake. Prince Harry's upcoming memoir about his time as a member of the Royal Family will be released in late 2022. In July, he revealed that he had been working on the book in secret for about a year.

Harry and Meghan are settling into their new independent life in Montecito, California, after a somewhat difficult start of the year 2020 with their surprise decision to break away from their responsibilities as senior working members of the royal family.

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle hinted at a major comeback in public life

The couple has managed to obtain several lucrative business deals, including multi-year production contracts with Spotify and Netflix, as well as operate their charity foundation, Archewell, since their very public exit from royal life.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have reportedly negotiated a series of multimillion-dollar streaming and publishing deals since standing down as senior members of the Royal Family. A royal insider criticized the couple's need for privacy as "farcical" earlier this month.

The couple's claims for privacy while pushing enterprises that reveal intimate details about their lives, according to royal expert Phil Dampier, are "ludicrous." It follows Prince Harry's announcement that he would be publishing a memoir during the Queen's Platinum Jubilee year, The Sun reported.

On the first day in 15 months, Clarence House confirmed Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles were in a public engagement, Prince Harry made the announcement. According to a spokesperson for Prince Harry, he only recently informed his family, including the Queen, about the book. Officials at Buckingham Palace were unaware of the book, according to reliable sources.

Through their Archwell charity, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have hinted at a major return to public life. On Tuesday, they sent out a personal statement that mentioned mental health. With a line that essentially revealed some of their future plans.

