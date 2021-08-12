Following her bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey, Meghan Markle's estranged father, Thomas Markle Sr. called her a liar. Meghan Markle and her husband, Prince Harry, shocked the globe earlier this year when they made a series of allegations about their time as senior royals in a sit-down TV interview.

Thomas, on the other hand, has stated that Meghan isn't telling the truth, and has further insulted his daughter by claiming that she won't be able to lie until she meets Prince Harry. In an interview with GB News today, Thomas openly came out against his daughter, whom he claims he would always love no matter what.

Meghan Markle ignores birthday flowers from dad

In his last attempt to mend their shattered relationship, Meghan Markle's estranged father confessed in a tearful interview that he sent her roses for her 40th birthday. Thomas, 78, who lives 70 miles from Sussexes Mansion, hasn't spoken to Meghan since he married Prince Harry three years ago.

On The Big Question with GB News' Dan Wootton, Thomas said that one of his most recent attempts to rebuild his connection with his daughter included sending her a flower tribute for her 40th birthday. He had given her a bouquet of red roses with two yellow flowers in the middle that signified his two grandkids, Archie and Lilibet Mountbatten-Windsor, he has yet to meet.

According to Daily Mail, Thomas Markle, who has never met Prince Harry or his grandchildren, has previously stated that he is puzzled as to why their wonderful relationship ended. Since the royal wedding, when he made a deal with a paparazzi photographer to stage photographs of him, Thomas has had a difficult relationship with Meghan Markle.

After having a heart attack, Thomas Markle backed out of escorting Meghan down the aisle at the wedding, and Prince Charles took his place. He grew upset when speaking with Dan Wootton on The Big Question, expressing his desire to hold his two grandchildren for the first time. Thomas also blamed Prince Harry for his and Meghan's harsh communication breakdown.

Thomas Markle slams Prince Harry

Per MIRROR, Prince Harry has enraged Meghan Markle's father, who claims that the Duke of Sussex never asked for his daughter's hand in marriage. The veteran said he was "surprised" that Prince Harry had made no attempt to contact him, and he blamed the prince for his and his daughter's breakdown.

During her Oprah interview, the duchess chastised her father, saying he had "betrayed" her by speaking to the press ahead of her wedding. She stated that she finds it difficult to reconcile with him as a result of his actions, but it appears that things are only going to get worse now that Thomas claims that his efforts at reconciliation have fallen on deaf ears. He went on to label his daughter a liar after that.

When his daughter, Meghan Markle fell in love with Prince Harry, the former Hollywood lighting director was thrust into the public eye. Meghan's tumultuous connection with her family was forced even more into the limelight when the Duke and Duchess of Sussex married at St George's Chapel, Windsor Castle.

Thomas, her estranged father, caused outrage when he was found posing for faked photos only days before he was supposed to escort his daughter down the aisle. Then there was the news that Thomas had a heart attack and would be unable to be with his daughter over the Atlantic.

According to an uncovered interview with Richard Kay, a former royal correspondent for the Daily Mail, Thomas was said to have greatly regretted the incident with the faked pictures. The former journalist was speaking in support of the documentary "Secrets Of The Royal - The Markles vs. The Monarchy - British Royal Documentary," which will be released in 2021.

Before flying to the UK for the wedding, Thomas Markle collaborated with a paparazzi photographer to arrange photos. The staged photos depicted Meghan's father "preparing" for her wedding day in Mexico, where he was residing at the time.

In one photo, Thomas looked to be getting fitted for a suit, while in another, he was spotted reading an article about Meghan Markle and Prince Harry in an internet cafe. At the time, Thomas rejected allegations that the sales of the pictures had earned him profit. Meghan Markle's dad stated at the time that the photographs were "stupid and hammy" and that he intended no harm to the Royal Family, Express.co reported.

