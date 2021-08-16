Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian put their recent breakup and cheating rumors behind them to spend quality time with their child True. The ex-couple were seen taking their three-year-old daughter to watch the Paw Patrol movie together this week although they are reported to have broken up again amid claims that Tristan Thompson cheated.

Khloe Kardashian donned all black for the night, dressed down in leggings and a sweatshirt with Yeezy sneakers while carrying True. Tristan wore a black T-shirt with a picture of Tupac Shakur on it, as well as black shorts and sneakers while True wore white.

NBA player Tristan Thompson shares cryptic words

Tristan Thompson sent cryptic words in the caption of his newest Instagram post on Saturday. Thompson's mention of "growing and changing" comes on the heels of his recent breakup from baby mom, Khloe Kardashian, which was apparently sparked by claims that he had cheated on her again.

A stylish photo of Tristan Thompson standing in front of a huge black-and-white print was included with his caption. Thompson was dressed in a black t-shirt with a leather button-up shirt over it. In the photo, the power forward, who was just traded to the Sacramento Kings, was also wearing a pair of somewhat worn-in pants.

The professional basketball player wore a pair of bright yellow Nike Air Force Ones to contrast the dark tone of his clothing. As he focused his perspective towards the camera, he wore a beautiful pair of sunglasses and a single necklace.

Meanwhile, Kim Kardashian recently interacted with Thompson on Instagram, prompting a barrage of criticism from observers. Kim's apparently supportive comment on Thompson's post hasn't gone over well with some fans. These followers feel Kim should not be "celebrating" Thompson in any manner because he cheated on Khloé many times, according to The Sun.

Meanwhile, some fans have stated that this scenario appears to be "embarrassing," and that if Thompson is featured in the Kardashian-Jenners' upcoming Hulu program, they would not watch it. Some may question if Khloé and Thompson are reuniting after their on and off relationship, especially if Kim Kardashian is engaging with Thompson on social media.

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson co-parenting True

Per Cheat Sheet, Tristan Thompson was accused of being unfaithful to Khloe Kardashian throughout the course of their relationship in April, but neither of them publicly reacted. Following the birth of their daughter, True, now three years old, the couple was able to sort out their disagreements.

Thompson was said to have been observed spending time with another woman in September of that year, which may have prompted the pair to split up in February of 2019. Kardashian and Thompson co-parented their kid for the most of that year; however, they eventually settled their conflicts in December.

The parents quarantined together throughout the early stages of the pandemic last year, and by August, they looked to have restored their connection. Despite staying together for a long time, the couple divorced this past June and are still on good terms while co-parenting their kid.

When the NBA star was moved from the Boston Celtics to the Sacramento Kings in California earlier this month, the two ignited reconciliation speculations. The ex-couple has continued to co-parent True, despite not going on romantically. They've been seen picking up the child from dancing class and attended the Paw Patrol movie premiere as a family, Daily Mail reported.

