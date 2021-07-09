Supermodel Kendall Jenner usually attempts to keep her love life under wraps. Jenner and basketball player Devin Booker were initially linked in April last year during a roadtrip together. In February 2021, a twist transpired when she confirmed her relationship with Booker.

He Broke the Rule

Of her famed family, Jenner has always been the most furtive, especially when it comes to her love life. She would choose to keep her relationships off social media and out of the spotlight as much as possible. However, her current partner seems to be the exception to the rule, reported Elle.

Avid NBA Fan

From an early age, the current NBA player would be absorbed by the television watching NBA games just like many other children. However, he watched such games differently. It was this distinct perspective on the game that made his father, Melvin Booker, recognize that his son had something special.

Melvin Booker revealed that his son, now 24 years old, opted to see a team winning rather than putting up a show. In 2008, Devin Booker was reportedly pissed off when the Detroit Pistons traded Chauncey Billups for Allen Iverson, reported Fadeaway World.

Only Child

The parents of Devin Booker were not married but have been co-parenting him since his infancy. He is their only child but he has two half-siblings: a younger half-sister named Mya Powell and an older half-brother Davon Wade.

Read Also: Prince Harry, Meghan Allegedly Rejected 'Dumb' Royal Name for Son Archie; Prince Charles Won't Give New Title

Made the NBA Playoffs

Devin Booker had already made a name for himself this season. He made the playoffs for the first time in his NBA career. He is averaging 6.4 rebounds per game, 27 points per game, and 4.8 assists per game in the playoffs.

When Were They Instagram Official?

On Valentine's Day 2021, Jenner posted a first Instagram photo with the Phoenix Suns NBA player on her Instagram Story. She was photographed watching his basketball game not a week later.

Does Jenner's Beau Have Kids?

Two years ago, Devin Booker was on the news on Gossip in the City getting model Aaleeyah Petty pregnant. The outlet alleged that simultaneously his high school sweetheart was also pregnant. These two women claimed to be having Devin Booker's baby when he was in a relationship with Jordyn Woods, Kylie Jenner's former best friend.

The narratives were found to be untrue. Devin Booker does not have kids and reports then confirmed that the actual father of Petty's baby is Brandon Ingram, New Orleans Pelicans small forward.

In March this year, Jenner's mother Kris ignited pregnancy rumors when she sent out a misleading tweet as a comment on their family reality show's episode. Jenner lightheartedly called her mother out for the message not to be misinterpreted. Jenner turned out to be merely looking after a child on the episode.

Slated to Participate in the 2020 Olympics

It was reported in February that Devin Booker was supposed to be a finalist to be a participant in the roster of Team USA's basketball lineup for the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Related Article: Justin Timberlake on Britney Spears' Conservatorship: 'We Should All Be Supporting Britney'

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.