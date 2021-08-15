Numerous Taliban hordes force the Afghanistan President to give up as the capital Kabul is overrun in such a short time. President Ashraf Ghani has fled the country after the violent extremists went on a rampage after the US decided to pull out troops abruptly.

The country is now controlled by fanatics in the presidential palace and is now the despotic ruler of Afghanistan. Earlier, the group released 5,000 prisoners who helped in pushing the fall of Kabul.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said that Joe Biden's mistakes enabled the Taliban to overrun the country, short of incompetence.

Joe Biden has been commander-in-chief for seven months – the current failure in Afghanistan falls squarely on his shoulders.



His lack of leadership during this pivotal moment has been shameful – it has only served to embolden our adversaries and let down our allies. — Kevin McCarthy (@GOPLeader) August 15, 2021

The fall of Kabul came too fast

US officials mistakenly said the insurgents would be in the Afghan capital in a month. Instead, they took everything by storm, reported the Sun UK.

Two decades ago, the Allies laid low the murderous Taliban after the 9/11 attack and now failed to stop them. They will sink the country in a bloodbath when in firm control.

Tom Tugendhat, a Tory MP, said the victory of the insurgents is the worst thing to happen in foreign policy, comparing the debacle to the Suez.

According to Johnny Mercer and colleague, a combatant in Afghanistan said the loss was humiliating for the UK.

Shadows of Saigon

Ghani was supposed to be in Tajikistan only 24 hours, rallying opposing forces to stop the insurgents. The movement of the extremists was too fast, and they had to leave Kabul.

Taliban representatives wanted to eject Ghani as the leader for a move to shift power to them and claimed they were avoiding an all-out assault. But Taliban hordes force the Afghanistan President to give up as their intent might be aggressive.

Most undignified was another reliving of the Fall of Saigon in the last days of the Vietnam conflict. Helicopters were airlifting Americans from the top of the US embassy to an airport.

It happened under Joe Biden's watch. This came as the Biden administration failed and was left to beg the insurgents, highlighting its foreign policy failure, noted the New York Times.

It was the first time that a US Ambassador left the consular with the US flag to avoid getting destroyed by the Taliban.

Sir Laurie Bristow, the British consul, is in Kabul as UK nationals prepare to be taken out of Kabul. British paratroopers of the 16 Air Assault Brigade are racing to rescue all UK nationals and Afghans who supported the British military.

The lightfast reaction of PM Boris Johnson and members of parliament held a flash Cobra meeting to deal with a military debacle in Afghanistan.

Insurgent officials informed that the Kabul airport will be open to allow foreigners' evacuation, with flights still going on.

Fear of reprisals from the extremists has many escaping the capital in droves that caused mammoth traffic jams. Local residents want to escape through the border from fear.

No one trusts the Taliban

There is no guarantee that the top leaders can control their troops, who might carry on vendettas on unarmed and helpless citizens and soldiers.

These Jihadists' violent tendencies were seen in 1996 when gaining power. Torturing a president before Ghani, they later dragged and hanged him to sow fear.

Tugendhat spoke to BBC News about the possible killing and torture of Afghans left behind who assisted the UK if the Jihadists get to them. Mercer also asked why the UK has to follow Biden's lead in abandoning the country.

The Taliban hordes force the Afghanistan President to give up as it seems bleak to for negotiations now.

