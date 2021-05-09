A bomb explosion in the Afghan capital of Kabul happened; the blast took the lives of 30 people close to a girl's school. No one claimed credit for the bloody bomb attack that rocked an already fragile situation as the US and coalition forces starts pulling out.

Bomb Explosion in Afghan Capital slays civilians

The bomb rocked Kabul last Saturday as it exploded close to a girl's school in the majority Shiite district located west of Kabul. It was a savage blast that claimed 30 lives; worse was the victims, primarily young pupils between 11 and 15 years, reported The Epoch Times.

An extremist Sunni Muslim party has declared war on Afghanistan's Shiite Muslims, who make up the country's minority. Last year, a vicious attack in a maternity hospital in the same city, which killed pregnant women and newborn babies, was blamed on ISIS by Washington, cited in CBS News.

According to the Afghan government and the Taliban that denied any attack, they both condemned. The Taliban said the perpetrators aimed the terror attack on civilians, not armed soldiers.



Over a series of targeted killings of civil society activists, journalists, and Afghan professionals, the Taliban, and the Afghan government have exchanged allegations. Though ISIS has asserted responsibility for some of the killings, others remain unaccounted for.

While no one has claimed responsibility for the explosion, the Afghan ISIS terrorist group has taken credit for previous violent attacks in the same neighborhood.

According to Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian, the bomb explosion in the Afghan Capital is being investigated, and the death toll could rise further.

As the withdrawal accelerates in the coming weeks, the top US military officer said Sunday that Afghan government forces face an uncertain future and possibly some "bad possible consequences" against Taliban insurgents.

The attack occurred just days after U.S. officials told the last 2,500 to 3,500 American troops to leave the country. They'll be out no later than September 11th. The departure takes place against the backdrop of a revived Taliban, who now rule or prevail over half of Afghanistan.

Information shared by the Interior Ministry spokesman Tariq Arian, ambulances were rushing to evacuate injured from the blast near Syed Al-Shahda school in the Shiite majority neighborhood of Dasht-e-Barchi.

The explosion was deafening, said the locals. While there was no announcement of multiple blasts, one eyewitness, Naser Rahimi, told The Associated Press how he heard three separate explosions. Rahimi also estimated that the death toll would almost certainly rise due to the explosion's sheer force.

While no one has claimed responsibility for the bombing, the Afghan ISIS terrorist group has claimed responsibility for previous brutal attacks in the region.

Angry crowds struck ambulances in Dasht-e-Barchi, beating health workers as they attempted to evacuate the injured, according to Health Ministry spokesman Ghulam Dastigar Nazari. Residents were urged to comply and give ambulances unrestricted access to the site, he said.

Bloodstained school backpacks and books were reportedly strewn around the street in front of the school, and smoke was rising above the area, according to images circulating on social media.

Associated Press journalists saw at least 20 dead bodies lined up in hallways and rooms at one local hospital, as well as scores of injured people and victims' families rushing in.

Both Arian and Nazari said that at least 50 people were also wounded in A bomb explosion in the Afghan Capital.

