Kelly Clarkson wants to reclaim her surname following her bitter divorce from Brandon Blackstock.

The 39-year-old singer requested that her last name be restored and officially changed in court documents submitted on Wednesday. She's also requesting a default judgment, which will render her legally divorced.

Kelly Clarkson requests to be legally divorced

Kelly and Brandon are battling over their finances in their divorce, including spousal and child support, as well as whether or not they would share their assets based on their prenuptial agreement's provisions. The document obtained by The Blast states, "Petitioner requests restoration of the former name as outlined in the proposed judgment."

According to sources, Brandon Blackstock isn't putting up much of a struggle in this regard; and the court usually approves his petitions immediately. Furthermore, The Blast was told that both parties have agreed to divorce on "status" only while they work out their financial issues. To be clear, it will only matter if one of them intends to marry someone else while the remainder of the arrangements is made.

After seven years of marriage, she divorced her music manager, with whom she had a seven-year-old daughter River Rose and a five-year-old son Remington Alexander. Meanwhile, the former couple is still fighting over asset division and spousal and child support.

The American Idol star, 39, was said to have agreed to pay 70% of her children's private school costs on Monday. On the other hand, Kelly Clarkson refuses to contribute to the operational costs of Blackstock's ranch in Montana, a decision that the judge has upheld and agreed to Kelly's demands, according to TMZ.

The judge has ordered Brandon Blackstock to shoulder the financial burden of his Montana ranch, which costs about $81,000 per month to run in expenditures. Blackstock is now residing at the ranch and uses it as his primary house, thus the choice was made.

It was also discovered that Blackstock made approximately $10,000 per month, whereas Kelly Clarkson made around $1.5 million per month. According to court records obtained by TMZ, Clarkson will continue to pay Brandon $150,000 per month as well as $45,000 in child support while the divorce case is in court.

Divorce battle reveals Clarkson's whopping net worth

Since April 1, 2021, the "Stronger" singer, who is reported to be worth $45 million, has been forced to pay her former manager a staggering $150, 000 a month in spousal support. Last month, legal filings disclosed specifics about Clarkson's money, revealing that she makes $1,583,617 monthly.

Per Daily Mail, Kelly Clarkson will wind up writing a $195,601 check to her ex-husband every month. Brandon's attorney expenses from the divorce are also included in the judgment, which compels her to pay $1.25 million.

Blackstock has decided to change careers, quitting the entertainment industry to pursue ranching. According to the documents, Blackstock made a very rational decision to shift his life and become a full-time rancher.

He intends to make money by sponsoring rodeos and looking at his property and cattle. Blackstock's side says he is no longer in the music industry, claiming he only devotes a small amount of time to his surviving client, Blake Shelton.

Clarkson requested that the courts proclaim her legally single earlier this month, more than a year after filing for divorce in June 2020. To make matters worse, she had already urged the court to stop Blackstock from seeking spousal support and to implement the couple's prenuptial agreement, which may spell out a custody arrangement.

In her career, the singer has sold over 25 million albums and 45 million singles worldwide, and she now has her talk show. Clarkson and Blackstock, a country music manager, started dating in 2011 and married in 2013. With his ex-wife Melissa Ashworth, Blackstock has a 13-year-old son Seth and a 17-year-old daughter Savannah.

