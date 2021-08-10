In Pakistan, a boy accused of blasphemy was sentenced to death because he unknowingly peed on an Islamic library. This was the cause of calls to execute the boy, whose family member made an unintentional mistake.

To date, his offense earned the eight-year-old boy distinction as the youngest sentenced to die under Pakistani law.

In the Punjab town of Bong, where urinating in the seminary there was called desecration, but at his age, it is allegedly not an issue.

8-Year-Old Boy Accused of Blasphemy Fears for Life, Hiding With His Family

As of this report, the child and family have escaped somewhere and are hiding to avoid more reprisals by the Muslim community, reported the Mirror UK.

The Hindus of Rahim Yar Khan have run away from a Muslim group that went after a Hindu temple as retaliation for the boy's actions. Some sectors would say it is an overreaction that went too far.

Details reveal the boy was in jail for a week when a cleric in the seminary said he caught the Hindu lad urinating on the property last July 24, cited the Sun UK.

Shockingly, it was considered as blasphemy as the police out, but the death penalty applies to his misdemeanor.

Alleged Blasphemy Caused Violent Unrest

The boy accused of blasphemy sentenced to death caused trouble in multi-cultural Punjab unintentionally. Revenge was sought by attacking and burning a Hindu temple. It came about as social media erupted about the urination incident last Wednesday.

Read Also: French Teacher Gets Beheaded for Cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad in Class

Ramesh Vankwani, an MP and boss of the Pakistan Hindu Council, reported the violence on a Twitter post.

A paramilitary unit was sent to halt the mob from causing further trouble. It ended with the arrest of 20 people.

Authorities are now looking into whether the boy recently left on bail is a member of the resident Hindu community, but it seems not.

One of the family members said that the eight-year-old boy does not understand what he did, and his accusers are very wrong! He was kept for seven days in jail but did not comprehend what happened.

Furthermore, his accusers have overreacted to a young boy's mistake that was taken too far.

Attack on Hindu temple at Bhong City District Rahimyar Khan Punjab. Situation was tense since yesterday. Negligence by local police is very shameful. Chief Justice is requested to take action. pic.twitter.com/5XDQo8VwgI — Dr. Ramesh Vankwani (@RVankwani) August 4, 2021

The relative added that they have not gone to work or left the shop; many are fearful of backlash that could happen. Many are afraid to go to their homes and think nothing will happen to those hurting them or keep the local Hindus safe from vengeful Muslims.

Pakistan law allows to punish blasphemy with executions if proven, but others go beyond the law and are killed by vigilantes going beyond the law.

Vankwani explained how the trouble got so worse. He added that police knew the details of the desecration done by the boy. Social media posts were taken down, but the information still leaked out, leading to the unrest.

The member of Parliament remarked after seeing the enraged mob that set upon the temple, and his call was too late. Paramilitary member deployed by was too late to save the temple, which blazed and ended with arrests.

Many say that the boy accused of blasphemy who was sentenced to death for peeing on an Islamic library did not know what he did, yet others are using this for their ends.

Related Article: Saudi Arabia Kills 180 People by Letting Their Heads Roll

@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.