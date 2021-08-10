Royal sources claim Prince Harry is planning on asking Princess Eugenie's assistance with his upcoming tell-all memoir, which is expected to reveal more shocking details about the Royal Family.

Despite the prince's problems with his estranged family, Prince Harry and his cousin Princess Eugenie have remained close. Last month, the Duke of Sussex announced the publication of a personal and emotional memoir about the events, losses, and life lessons that have helped define him.

Prince Harry to ask for Eugenie's help to make his memoir

Princess Eugenie's husband, Jack Brooksbank, is a close friend of the Duchess of Sussex; and the pair were granted Frogmore Cottage, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's former home in the United Kingdom. Before disclosing that he is writing the memoir, Prince Harry is said to have irritated members of the Royal Family by questioning them about their memories of his mother, Princess Diana.

It comes after it was reported that the book contract includes four books, with the second being issued only after the Queen passes away. The first book, a memoir, will be issued next year, on the occasion of the Queen's platinum jubilee, with the second volume being delayed until after her death.

Per Daily Mail, as part of her deal with Penguin Random House, Meghan, Prince Harry's wife, will write a wellness book. The fourth title's subject and author are unknown. According to reports, two publishers traveled out from London to visit him, while others participated in the auction through video conference.

If Princess Eugenie continues to demonstrate public support for Prince Harry, experts fear she may end up causing devastation for Queen Elizabeth. This assertion was made by royal expert Daniela Elser, who believes Princess Eugenie's public support for the Sussexes may be a "game-changer."

According to a royal expert, Princess Eugenie will not be able to help since the rift is "too big." Reports said Eugenie will serve as a "peacemaker" among Prince Harry, his brother Prince William, and his father, Prince Charles.

Read Also: Meghan Markle's Brother, Thomas Jr., Says "Shallow" Sister Will Ruin Prince Harry's Life in a Trailer of Big Brother VIP Australia

Expert believes Princess Eugenie can't help fix the royal rift

However, a royal specialist now claims that the mother-of-one is in "no position" to assist in resolving the royal feud. "I personally don't think there's much Eugenie can do at the moment to heal the rift. I think the rift is too deep for her to play a major role in healing it," Phil Dampier told The Sun.

Meanwhile, a source recently informed the same outlet that Princess Eugenie could be able to assist Prince Harry with his memoirs. They've been pals since they were kids. In a recent Instagram post, Eugenie referred to Harry and Meghan as "dear cousins."

When Prince Harry visits the UK, he stays at Frogmore Cottage with the Princess and her husband, Jack Brooksbank. In a March interview with Oprah Winfrey, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex made several allegations about the royal family, including one member supposedly speculating on what color Archie's skin might be and how the palace allegedly neglected to assist Meghan Markle when she suffered from her mental health.

Since then, Prince Harry has given interviews in which he has discussed his challenges as a part of the Royal Family. Dampier feels the family's chances of reunification are limited, MIRROR reported.

Beatrice is thought to back Eugenie's attempts to rejoin the family since they will be "more sympathetic than some of the elder royals." JR Moehringer, the Duke of Sussex's ghostwriter, is anticipated to meet with Harry's close circle while putting together the book.

Princess Eugenie was friends with Meghan before she met Harry, and she is said to have played a crucial part in their introduction. She is a close friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, and she wished Meghan a happy 40th birthday on social media earlier this week. The Duchess hand-picked Eugenie to be a part of her 40x40 project.

Related Article: Topless Model Spotted With Princess Eugunie's Husband Breaks Her Silence; Sarah Ferguson Defends Son-In-Law





@ 2021 HNGN, All rights reserved. Do not reproduce without permission.