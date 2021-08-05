A former Italian model apologized to Princess Eugenie for any confusion caused when she was seen topless on a yacht with the royal's husband, Jack Brooksbank. While his wife was in Windsor, Jack Brooksbank was spotted aboard a tour boat off the coast of Capri, Italy, with three female friends.

While acting as a brand ambassador for Casamigos tequila, Brooksbank was photographed on board a boat in Capri with three topless women on Saturday. In one shot, the 35-year-old was even seen with a lady who appeared to be topless and the boat captain.

Prince Eugenie's husband photographed with topless model

Brooksbank was photographed with his arm around Italian model Erica Pelosini, which raised some questions. Princess Eugenie remained in the United Kingdom to care for the couple's six-month-old son, August.



However, the Italian beauty has now apologized for removing her bikini with two other models during the outing. Rachel Zalis, the former editor of Glamour magazine, and Maria Buccellati, a model turned fashion ambassador, were among others who joined Brooksbank and Pelosini. Per Express.co, the Italian model said that Eugenie's husband's photos might be "misinterpreted" and that people are "assuming the wrong things."

The photos of Erica Pelosini, Rachel Zalis, and Maria Buccellati partying with the 35-year-old raised eyebrows in the United Kingdom. They posed for a sweet Instagram photo aboard the 26-foot Gozo boat, with Brooksbank dressed in shorts and a t-shirt.

Pelosini has now come out, stating that she found it "very hurtful" because people drew incorrect assumptions after seeing the photos. She claims she was only topless because her bikini was wet, but she now regrets it.

Before attending a star-studded charity event, the group went for a swim in the water. As part of the vacation, they participated in an invitation-only Unicef Summer Gala under the stars on Saturday, sponsored by George Clooney's Casamigos.

Erica Pelosini is upset with the news

Pelosini stated that she chose to take the party to her favorite restaurant, Lo Scoglio, on the Italian mainland's gorgeous Amalfi coast, before the event. They rented a boat since it is more convenient to get there than by car. They were on their way back to their hotel after a nearly four-hour meal when they decided to take a dip.

During the long weekend, the model stated that Jack Brooksbank showed her photos of his newborn baby and expressed his love for him and his wife. Pelosini said she first spoke to Brooksbank about the photos after they were released in the media at the airport as they traveled home, as per Daily Mail.

Pelosini stated that she chose to come out about the photos because she was upset with her depiction once they were published. Erica Pelosini and her husband, one of the world's top shoe designers, Louis Leeman, live in Los Angeles.

The pair married in Capri seven years ago and have no children. She stated that she would not be angry if she gave birth five months prior to Princess Eugenie and her husband was seen with some attractive ladies.

Sarah Ferguson defends Jack Brooksbank

Meanwhile, Sarah Ferguson defended her son-in-law Jack Brooksbank following the publication of photos of him on a yacht in Capri with three women in the tabloid press. On BBC One's The One Show on Monday, August 2, Ferguson said that the photos depicted a fabricated plot and that Brooksbank was in Capri as part of his role as a Casamigos tequila ambassador.

Since 2018, Brooksbank has been married to Princess Eugenie, Ferguson's youngest daughter. In February 2021, the couple welcomed their first child, a son named August. Sarah Ferguson, a first-time grandma, said she would be more than glad for August to play with Barbies if he so desired, The Independent via MSN reported.

