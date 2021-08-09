Meghan Markle's half-brother, Thomas Markle Jr., labels the Duchess of Sussex, 40, "shallow" in the first teaser for Australia's "Big Brother VIP," where he is one of 12 "celebrity" participants.

Thomas will reside in the Big Brother "hotel" with a star-studded roster of contestants, including Omarosa Manigault Newman and Caitlyn Jenner. In a teaser published on Twitter on Sunday, Thomas boasts of advising Prince Harry not to marry Meghan Markle and portrays himself as "the biggest brother of them all."

Prince Harry was "warned" about Meghan Markle by her estranged brother before their wedding. Meghan's half-brother and Thomas Markle Sr.'s son, Thomas Markle Jr., has previously said that he last saw Meghan in 2011, telling the German newspaper Bild that his family believed she already changed.

Thomas previously described Meghan Markle as "fake"

Meghan lived with her father, sister Samantha Grant, better known as Samantha Markle, and stepmother Doria Ragland when she was born in 1981. Before divorcing in 2001, the window fitter was married to Tracy Dooley for 11 years, and the pair had two children, Thomas and Tyler Dooley. Thomas is estranged from his famous younger sister and was not invited to the Sussexes' wedding in May 2018, as per Daily Mail.

He has previously referred to his half-sister as a "phony" and a "jaded, shallow, arrogant lady" in the press. Meghan, 40, has also been chastised by their estranged brother for cutting off their father, Thomas Markle Sr., when he was found cooperating with US paparazzi.

Prior to the couple's royal wedding in May 2018, Thomas shared that he sent Prince Harry a scathing handwritten letter in which he cautioned the prince that it was "not too late" to back out, Fox News reported. He further said that Meghan was "clearly not the right woman" for Prince Harry and that she was portraying a princess "like a below C average Hollywood actress."

Thomas Jr. was not invited to the wedding, and neither was his sister, Samantha Markle, who has been vocal about her feud with Meghan. In 2019, he appeared in a beer commercial with a Meghan lookalike. The commercial showed him attempting to steal Queen Elizabeth II's crown from Buckingham Palace but instead opting for a case of beer.

Meghan Markle's dispute with her family

Per The Sun, Meghan Markle is bracing herself for more embarrassment and scandal as her outspoken elder brother competes in Celebrity Big Brother Australia. On January 12, 2017, Thomas was arrested in Oregon for reportedly putting a gun to the head of a lady following a drunken dispute.

As a result of her May 2018 wedding to Prince Harry, the Duchess of Sussex had a strained relationship with her father, Thomas Markle Sr., and step-brother. Thomas Jr. was not invited to the wedding, and he claimed that he hadn't seen his sister in seven years at that time.

Despite having pleaded with Prince Harry to put off the event, he previously spoke out about being left off the guest list. Meghan Markle's father was supposed to accompany her down the aisle, but he reportedly declined, then stated his willingness to go before ultimately admitting he couldn't because of heart surgery.

The Suits actress has a strained relationship with her half-brother, who left the family home when Meghan was a child, although he has previously spoken out about their disagreement and the royal family's role in it. Thomas also stated that Kensington Palace should have backed their father, Thomas Markle Sr., prior to the royal wedding in 2018.

