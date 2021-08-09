Melissa DeRosa, the Secretary of State of New York, resigned on Sunday in the wake of sexual harassment claims against Governor Andrew Cuomo. The New York governor is facing demands to resign after state Attorney General Letitia James published a report stating that he sexually assaulted multiple women and broke both state and federal laws.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's longtime secretary and confidante resigned from her position after being described as the governor's facilitator and enforcer in covering up his sexual assaults in the state Attorney General's investigation.

Melissa DeRosa is accused of covering up Cuomo's assaults

Attorney General Letitia James' 168-page investigation into 11 sexual harassment claims against the three-term governor mentions DeRosa 187 times, confirming Cuomo has participated in "unwanted touching, kissing, touching, and making improper comments," according to James.

The story details how DeRosa, whom Cuomo allegedly referred to as one of his "mean girls," played a key role in debunking allegations leveled against the governor by current and former aides. DeRosa, 38, is the daughter of Albany lobbyist Giorgio DeRosa, NY Post reported.

After working for ex-attorney general Eric Schneiderman and as the state director for advocacy group Organizing For America, she was recruited by Cuomo in 2013. She was appointed secretary to the governor in 2017, becoming the first woman to occupy the important position, making her Cuomo's No. 1 staffer and the state's highest-ranking non-elected official.

Per The Sun, Cuomo has been asked to resign by several Democratic lawmakers, including President Joe Biden. One of Cuomo's accusers said the governor grabbed beneath her shirt and groped her last month while they were in the Executive Mansion in Albany. The claims are denied by the governor. "The governor needs to be held accountable," former assistant Brittany Commisso said of the incident.

According to the complaint, the alleged unwanted touching occurred following a series of "offensive encounters." Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women, including nine current and former state employees, according to the report published by Attorney General James on Tuesday.

Former co-workers blasted Cuomo's top aide

Former coworkers have blasted New York Governor Andrew Cuomo's secretary as a "ruthless, heartless, evil human being." According to a former employee, Melissa DeRosa is the only person in Albany who has more enemies than her employer.

The secretary was also described the worst person "[they''ve] ever had in [their] whole professional career," according to the source. DeRosa has been with Cuomo since 2013, and she became a recognizable figure throughout the pandemic as she sat at his side almost every day.

She was vital in attempting to mitigate the damage when sexual assault claims arose in the spring. It comes only two days after Cuomo was caught on tape referring to his senior assistant Melissa DeRosa as a "mean girl."

The accusation was made public in a report by the New York attorney general, which highlighted the governor's and his feared advisor's "toxic" work environment. However, Letitia James' investigation into sexual harassment accusations made by 11 women presented a harsher image of DeRosa's involvement.

According to James's investigation, she sought to disparage many of the women and was accused of "unlawful retaliation" in the document. DeRosa is also accused of helping to create a "toxic" environment for young female employees in the 168-page document.

According to the report, Cuomo called her and others in the inner group "mean girls," but he refuted the term. DeRosa previously served as the interim chief of staff for former Attorney General Eric Schneiderman, who resigned in 2018 after numerous women accused him of sexual misconduct.

When the charges against Cuomo first surfaced this spring, DeRosa was crucial in limiting the damage. When Charlotte Bennett, a 25-year-old health policy adviser, reported Cuomo's extremely uncomfortable inquiry of her sexual history and past abuse, it was found that DeRosa and other top aides dragged their feet. They should have promptly reported her allegations to the Governor's Office of Employee Relations, as required by state law, as per Daily Mail.

