The New York State Assembly's Judiciary Committee wrote to Governor Andrew Cuomo's legal staff, stating that the Assembly will consider filing articles of impeachment soon.

According to Judiciary Chair Charles Lavine, the committee's inquiry is "nearing completion," and the committee asks the governor's legal team to provide any evidence or written submissions for the committee to consider before rendering a ruling.

Cuomo impeachment inquiry

It set a deadline of "no later than" 5:00 p.m. for submitting documents. Following an inquiry by New York State Attorney General Letitia James, who found Cuomo guilty of sexual harassment, the attorney generals of three New York counties said they would begin criminal investigations into the governor.

Cuomo denied misconduct in his reaction to the report, accusing individuals of feeding "ugly stories to the press" and having a "bias" against him. Lavine previously warned Cuomo not to tamper with the impeachment inquiry in a public speech, Newsweek reported.

On Monday, the committee will convene to take the next move, which would be to initiate impeachment proceedings formally. In such a case, the first stage would be a vote among the 150 members of the New York Assembly, with a simple majority of 76 votes required to proceed.

Per Daily Mail, eighty-six members have already said they will vote to impeach him. The vote would then proceed to the High Court of Impeachment, which would consist of all of the state's senators and seven judges from the Court of Appeals.

However, this procedure might take months. Meanwhile, Democrats are hopeful that he would quit so that the lengthy process may be avoided. If Cuomo is impeached or resigns first, Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul will take over.

There are 106 Democrats, 43 Republicans, and one Independent in the Assembly. Democrats make up at least 40 of the 83 Assembly members who have said they are ready to begin impeachment procedures.

The Assembly Democrats, who control the chamber, argued for hours Tuesday whether to impeach the governor immediately, wait to see if he resigns, or allow the Assembly Judiciary Committee more time to complete its probe.

NY Gov. Andrew Cuomo says he is willing to cooperate

Meanwhile, Andrew Cuomo's spokesperson said Thursday that the governor would assist with the state Assembly's impeachment investigation, days after the state attorney general's report concluded that Cuomo sexually harassed 11 women in violation of state and federal law.

Cuomo's cooperation was announced only hours after Davis Polk & Wardwell, the independent counsel for the judiciary committee, said the panel's probe is "nearing completion" and that the Assembly "will shortly examine potential articles of impeachment." By 5 p.m., the governor's administration must submit any additional evidence it wants state legislators to examine.

According to a source in attendance who was not permitted to talk publicly about it, there was an overwhelming consensus to press on during the Assembly members' meeting on Tuesday, and there was "no defense for the governor in the room." The person said the committee will get data from James' office about the sexual harassment claims detailed in the report and further information on other issues.

A subpoena issued by the committee earlier this summer requested evidence regarding Cuomo's encounters with 12 women, including several who were not included in the state attorney general's report, as per The Washington Post via MSN.

The Assembly can impeach Cuomo with a majority vote, which would trigger a trial by the state Senate and a panel of senior state justices under the New York Constitution. Cuomo may be removed from office if two-thirds of the members of that body decide to impeach him.

